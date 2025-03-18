Just in…

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that private sector employees in the UAE will get a public holiday from Sunday, March 30 to Tuesday, April 1, 2025 on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

We announce that from Sunday 30 March to Tuesday 1 April, will be a paid holiday for all private sector employees across the country on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. If the month of Ramadan concludes in the 30th day, the holiday will be extended to Wednesday, 2 April 2025. Eid… pic.twitter.com/muiX1pz4oe — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) March 18, 2025

The Ministry also clarified that if the month of Ramadan concludes in the 30th day, the holiday will be extended to Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

We will have to wait for confirmation on these dates closer to the time from UAE officials as it all depends on the sighting of the moon in a very specific phase.

In short though, if the moon sighting committee spots the crescent on March 29, we will get a four-day break (including the weekend) from March 30 to April 1. If Ramadan completes 30 days, we will get a five day break (including the weekend) until Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

What is Eid Al Fitr?

Eid al Fitr is also known as the ‘Festival of Breaking of the Fast’ and is one of two official holidays celebrated in Islam. It is celebrated by Muslims worldwide and marks the end of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which is the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection, and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.

