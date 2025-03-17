The announcement has come from the federal authority…

We’ll have to hang on a little while longer before we know exactly which days of the Gregorian Calendar week we’ll all have off, but the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has confirmed the Islamic Calendar (Hijri) dates for the Eid Al Fitr holiday period.

According to the authority, Eid Al Fitr holiday for the federal government will be observed from 1 to 3 Shawwal 1446 AH. The federal authority added that work will officially begin on 4 Shawwal.

The authority also added that ‘If Ramadan completes 30 days, the 30th day of Ramadan will be considered an official holiday and added to the Eid Al Fitr holidays.’

Because the Islamic Calendar is based on lunar months, it means that for these dates to be confirmed in the Gregorian calendar (the traditional January to December version), there has to be a sighting of the moon in a very specific phase.

We will have to wait for confirmation on these dates closer to the time from UAE officials. Stay tuned.