A drop in temperatures is expected in this UAE weather forecast…

The National Centre of Meteorology’s latest UAE weather forecast for today is telling us that some rain may be coming our way to kick off our week.

According to the weather report, the weather will be cloudy to partly cloudy at times over some western areas and islands, dusty at times, with a possible drop in temperatures and a chance of rainfall, especially in the west. Light to moderate winds are also expected.

This weather is expected to continue over the next few days, with light to moderate chances of rainfall persisting until Wednesday, and a gradual decrease in temperature over Thursday and Friday.

The country has already seen some rain to begin with, with light rain recorded early this morning over the Al Sila/Al Ghuwaifat region in Al Dhafra, as well as over Al Ruwais, also in Al Dhafra.

You might also like These are the most Instagrammable nature spots in the UAE

Some light pours were also recorded over several areas of the Al Dhafra region and several islands in Abu Dhabi over the weekend, including Dalma Island, Sir Bani Yas Island Diynah Island and Arzanah Island.

Spring is coming…

As such, spring is approaching, with this Tuesday being the the first marker of a shift in weather. The UAE will experience an equal day and night, with exactly 12 hours from sunrise to sunset and from sunset to sunrise again, according to Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society. Following this, daylight will start to increase, leading to the advent of spring season in March.

When it rains…

Generally during rainfall, motorists are advised by The National Centre of Meteorology to stay safe on the roads in affected areas. Drivers have been instructed to drive only when necessary, turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced and keep up to date with the forecasts via official channels.

Keep an eye out and stay safe on the roads out there!

@officialuaeweather

Images: Getty