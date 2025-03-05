Hazy skies, breezy afternoons, and a slight dip in temperatures…

UAE weather today is looking breezy and dusty, with winds and partly cloudy skies sweeping across the country. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), southeasterly to northeasterly winds will pick up speed, reaching up to 40 km/h, stirring up dust and reducing visibility in some areas. UAE weather today sets the tone for a day of hazy skies and a cool breeze. Here’s what you can expect from the UAE weather today.

Temperature check

Abu Dhabi: High of 30°C, dropping to 17°C at night.

Dubai: A range of 20°C to 30°C throughout the day.

Sharjah: Peaking at 31°C, with lows of 18°C.

Wind and sea conditions

The Arabian Gulf is expected to be moderate to rough, with waves reaching up to 6ft offshore. The Oman Sea will remain slight to moderate, so keep that in mind if you’re planning a trip to the coast. A yellow alert has been issued for winds and rough seas from 5pm today until 10pm, so boaters and beachgoers should take caution.

Looking ahead

The dust may linger through the day, with conditions expected to remain breezy into the evening. While temperatures are relatively mild, the shifting winds will keep things dynamic. For now, expect hazy views, cooler nights, and a UAE weather mix of sun, wind, and dust.

