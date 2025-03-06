For the safest trips to school for your little ones…

Uber School has now launched in Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA), and it makes the kids’ trip to school safer, more convenient and more affordable, all in one. The app will allow busy parents to have peace of mind when sending their children on their way to school.

Your child, if they’re over the age of eight, can use Uber School for their commute to school. The option is embedded in the Uber Teens accounts, and this new product simplifies daily commutes by offering affordable rides with parental supervision and key safety features embedded into the service, making it easier for families to manage their busy schedules.

Uber School trips are available exclusively between 6am and 6pm, outside of regular school hours, to let students attend their extra-curricular activities too if they need to. The new service comes with an offer of up to 35 per cent off, so parents can save on each trip. Uber School also allows parents to monitor rides every step of the way, with real-time trip tracking. Parents will also receive the driver’s name and vehicle details, knowing who exactly is behind the wheel and where they are. You can set up PIN verification and audio recording is available for trips too.

Uber School is a branch of Uber Teens, which launched in the UAE last year. With Uber Teens, parents or guardians can invite their teen (ages 13 to 17) to create a specialised Uber account that enables the rider to request their own rides – all under parental supervision.

uber.com/ae