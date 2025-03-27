Sign us up…

Last year, UNTOLD Dubai brought some of the biggest names in music to Expo City for the first time in February. The part two of the mega music festival, UNTOLD Dubai 2025 is due to return in November. The festival has revealed the dates and the new location for 2025 and the festival is to take place on November 6 to 9.

Dubai Parks and Resorts is where the second version of the festival will be taking place, it was announced via UNTOLD’s Instagram.

Last year, the inaugural four-day festival was a success, with a whopping 185,000 festival-goers in attendance, where the last day of the festival saw 45,000 visitors.

UNTOLD Dubai wasn’t just about the music though. With clothing vendors, fun activations, countless wandering performances and funfair-style games scattered about – some came for the music, others for the atmosphere.

The festival was home to a wide range of incredible artists who performed across four stages. On the main stage, we saw a starstudded lineup including the likes of Ellie Goulding, Tiesto, Armin Van Buuren, Major Lazer and countless other fantastic performers. While other stages sported smaller but equally incredible artists such as Masego, Chase and Status, Andy C and plenty more. The line up for 2025 has not been announced yet but keep an eye here for announcements… We can’t wait for UNTOLD Dubai 2025.