Untold Dubai is just around the corner and while we still have plenty of artists still to be announced to amass the 100 artists making their way to the festival – while we don’t have the full lineup Untold Dubai have already started releasing the running order for the four day festival.

We have already received 20 of the artists performing across the four days, which means we can hopefully expect another 80 artists to be added to round out the full lineup for Untold Dubai.

Here is the full lineup of UNTOLD Dubai…

Thursday, February 15

Armin Van Buuren

If you aren’t familiar with the Dutch DJ, Armin Van Buuren is a Grammy-nominated producer, who has worked in the EDM scene for the last 20 years and is known for tracks such as Blah, Blah, Blah, Great Spirit, and This Is What It Feels Like. He has also worked alongside the likes of Steve Aoki, Mr. Probz, and Hardwell on tracks such as Off The Hook, Another You and Music Means Love Forever.

John Newman

British singer and songwriter, John Newman has just been added to the incredible lineup. John Newman is known for is known for hits including Love Me Again and Come and Get It.

Ellie Goulding

Another songstress bringing her signature sound to Untold is Ellie Goulding. A Brit singer-songwriter with a unique synth-pop sound, expect to sing-along to tracks like Burn, Outside, and Love Me Like You Do.

Paul Kalkbrenner

A German electronic music producer, Paul Kalkbrenner is behind chart-topping albums like Zeit and Berlin calling. A popular festival circuit performer and one of techno’s biggest names, expect to see Kalkbrenner break down different tracks and then reassembles them onstage.

Dubfire

Iranian producer and DJ Dubfire who is known for his electric techno sets, and for being one half of the duo Deep Dish will be making his way to The Galaxy Stage at Untold for a stellar lineup this year.

Sven Väth

Known for the track that skyrocketed his career Electrica Salsa, Sven Väth with 30 years under his belt is a three-time DJ Awards winning DJ who will also be at The Galaxy Stage.

Chase and Status

The iconic duo Chase & Status will be making their way to the festival. They are known for their mix of electronic and deep house, the pair have been making major moves in the music scene for quite some time now. Known for their incredible hits including Baddadan, Disconnect, and countless other incredible sets held across the globe.

Kasia

If you’re the kind of festival goer that prefers chilled and laid back vibes, with a more liquid and tropical style house, then Kaisa is the girl for you. She will be gracing The Galaxy Stage with her presence.

Friday February, 16

Tiësto

Pioneering trance, deep house and hardcore techno into the mainstream media – Tiesto has dropped some bangers over the last few decades including one of his most recent tracks that was released here in Dubai. 10:35 featuring Tate McRae was filmed at Atlantis The Royal late last year.

Bebe Rexha

Putting a little pop into the artist line-up for Untold Dubai is American hitmaker, Bebe Rexha. Serving up her signature pop sound with a touch of alternative rock and R&B, expect to hear hits like In The Name of Love, Me, Myself and I and I’m Good.

Hardwell

After a four-year hiatus, Dutch DJ Hardwell made a surprise return to music with a closing set at Ultra Music Festival in Miami back in March 2022. That same year, he brought his Rebels Never Die tour to the Coca-Cola Arena. He returns to the city in 2024 to bring his beat-filled sets to Expo City. As one of the world’s most recognised faces on the festival circuit, he became well known for his electric sets at the likes of Ultra and Tomorrowland, as well as his collaborations with stars such as Craig David, Jay Sean and Afrojack.

Luciano

A Swiss and Chilean DJ who is known for dance and electronic house. Luciano will be gracing the decks on Friday at The Galaxy Stage.

Saturday, February 17

G-Eazy

Calm Down hip-hop fans, Untold has you covered, too. Famed American rapper G-Eazy, the man behind Me, Myself & I, No Limit, and I Mean It, is another huge headliner coming to the main stage this February. He last performed in Dubai at Red Fest DXB in 2019.

Major Lazer

Untold Dubai is also bringing the magical Major Lazer, a Jamaican-American trio made up of Diplo, Walshy Fire, and Ape Drums. For the last 15 years, this trio have been bringing their unforgettable high-energy electronic dance music sets to crowds all over the world, which is exactly what to expect when they return to Dubai next year.

Knucks

British rapper Knucks was dropped among the other artists heading to UNTOLD Dubai. He is known for tracks including Los Pollos Hermanos, Nice & Good, and Home.

Don Diablo

A multi-accoladed DJ, future house pioneer Don Diablo will bring his electrifying visual artistry to Untold festival.

Loyle Carner

British rapper Loyle Carner was also casually named and dropped among the other fantastic 14 names. Known for his groovy sounds and tracks including Yesterday, Ain’t Nothing Changed and plenty of other beautiful songs.

Hot Since 82

Brit DJ, Hot Since 82 will be joining the already incredible lineup of DJs and performers heading to Untold this February. You may know him for hits including Like You, Nightfall, and Buggin’.

Shimza

Leading the way for Afrohouse and amapiano at Untold is none other than South African DJ Shimza. He will be heading to The Galaxy Stage and brings with him a list of accolades and hits such as Kimberly, Kings and Queens, and Calling Out Your Name.

Sunday, February 18

Psy

Known for hits including Gangnam Style and Gentleman, PSY first rose to fame in the West with these two hits however, he has built quite the name for himself in Korea for being an entertaining and comical performer both online and on stage.

Sebastian Ingrosso

Another Swedish export, Sebastian Ingrosso is a legend in the DJ game. Responsible for the inception of Swedish House Mafia, his career spans over two decades of unmatched talent. You will know his works including Don’t You Worry Child, Kidos, and Merch.

Masego

American R’n’B and Soul artist, Masego is the epitome of creating a genuine vibe while on stage. He will be gracing us with his presence and if you aren’t familiar, we recommend listening to tracks including Down In The Dumps, Mystery Lady, What You Wanna Try, and Tipsy.

Timmy Trumpet

An Australian musician known for lively trumpet performances fused with jazz and dance music, Timmy Trumpet is a unique act to look forward to.

Mahmut Orhan

The Turkish DJ quickly rose to fame thanks to his instrumental track Age of Emotions. His track Feel also topped the charts in plenty of countries. Mahmut Orhan has gone on to release countless tracks, as well as performing across the globe with charisma during his DJ sets that entertain festival-goers at events including Exit Festival in Serbia and Untold Romania.

Nicole Moudaber

Adding a little more feminine flair to the Untold lineup is none other than the Lebanese British DJ Nicole Moudaber. Radio Personality and DJ Nicole is known for hits such as See You Next Tuesday, Bubble Ride, and The Sun at Midnight.

UNTOLD Music Festival, Expo City Dubai, Dubai. Thursday, February 15 to Sunday, February 18, from Dhs300. untold.ae

Images: Getty, social and supplied