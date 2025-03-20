Eid Al Fitr is just a few days away…

We have a little less than two weeks to go to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, which, as you may know by now, comes with a few public holidays. If you aren’t planning an Eid escape, there are plenty of things you can do right here in Dubai, including checking out fireworks.

PS. The Eid Al Fitr dates are yet to be official; we will update the article with the dates when they are announced.

Here are 3 places you can see fireworks in Dubai over Eid Al Fitr 2025

The Beach, JBR

When: 2nd day of Eid (date TBC), 10pm

The Beach, JBR is showcasing a stunning fireworks display on the second day of Eid at 10pm. Before the show begins, you can book a spot for dinner at one of the many dining hot spots in Bluewaters, such as Alici, Din Tai Fung, VAGA or at The Beach, where options include Bla Bla, Sushi Art, L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, to name a few. Make it a dinner and a show by booking a table with a view. Speaking of shows, a daily schedule of musical street performers will also be hitting The Beach daily until April 1.