Where to see fireworks in Dubai over Eid Al Fitr 2025
Eid Al Fitr is just a few days away…
We have a little less than two weeks to go to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, which, as you may know by now, comes with a few public holidays. If you aren’t planning an Eid escape, there are plenty of things you can do right here in Dubai, including checking out fireworks.
PS. The Eid Al Fitr dates are yet to be official; we will update the article with the dates when they are announced.
Here are 3 places you can see fireworks in Dubai over Eid Al Fitr 2025
The Beach, JBR
When: 2nd day of Eid (date TBC), 10pm
The Beach, JBR is showcasing a stunning fireworks display on the second day of Eid at 10pm. Before the show begins, you can book a spot for dinner at one of the many dining hot spots in Bluewaters, such as Alici, Din Tai Fung, VAGA or at The Beach, where options include Bla Bla, Sushi Art, L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, to name a few. Make it a dinner and a show by booking a table with a view. Speaking of shows, a daily schedule of musical street performers will also be hitting The Beach daily until April 1.
Global Village
When: Friday and Saturday, 10pm
Every Friday and Saturday at 10pm, Global Village fans can watch as fireworks brighten up the night sky. At the moment, special fireworks for over the Eid holidays have not been announced, but stay tuned as we will update this section if there is an update.
Dubai Parks and Resorts
When: First two days of Eid, 9.30pm
Riverland, located within Dubai Parks and Resorts, is hosting a number of celebrations over Eid Al Fitr including fireworks. The glittering spectacle is dependent on the official date announcement, but it is set to light up the skies at 9.30pm over the first two days of Eid Al Fitr.
Besides this, there is also an eco-friendly laser show at 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm. You can spend the whole day here and catch music performances, a dino parade, plus a thrilling (and hilarious) Dino Dance Off. Additionally, you can stroll through Mini World, go on a Riverland Boat cruise, or just enjoy the family-friendly theme parks.
*Updates will be made to this article closer to Eid Al Fitr