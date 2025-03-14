Start your engines…

Yas, the wait is (nearly) over, and the goosebumps are doing their rounds…because Brad-Pitt starrer, F1, is due to hit the silver screen in June 2025 – and you can now catch a glimpse of it all in its newly-released trailer. The big news is, you’ll also be able to catch Abu Dhabi’s own roaring Yas Marina circuit in the film.

Media: YouTube, What’s On archive

One of 25 massive movies coming to the UAE this year, Joseph Kosinski-directed production, F1 tells the story of a retired Formula One driver making his way back into the sport to coach a young talent. Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt was spotted at the Yas Marina Circuit during the 2024 Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where crucial scenes were filmed for the motion picture.

