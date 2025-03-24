And you can pay in up to four instalments…

You can now use Tabby, an instalment payment app to pay for various services on Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) website and it’s going to make paying for various services very easy.

RTA has introduced Tabby, across all its digital channels, including RTA’s website, RTA app, nol Pay app, and smart kiosks. Previously, the service was only available through smart kiosks. Now users can pay for 170 services, including vehicle and driving licence renewals, as well as traffic fines.

Tabby allows payments to be split into up to four instalments, across its digital channels. This initiative reflects RTA’s commitment to customer happiness by providing flexible payment solutions, including instalment options for purchasing vehicle number plates.

This initiative particularly aligns with Dubai’s Cashless Strategy and supports the leadership’s vision of a fully digital and smart government.

Last year, RTA partnered with Tabby to introduce instalment payment options for its customers. Initially, the partnership was limited to Tabby payments via RTA’s smart kiosks, but it has now been expanded to all digital channels, making it even easier to pay for things.

The RTA have also recently announced the upgrade of the nol card system, where in the future, you’ll be able to pay with digital wallets.

Image: Dubai Media office