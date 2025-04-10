It’s a fun one for things to do in Dubai this weekend…

There are lots of fun things to do in Dubai this weekend. From building your own protein bars to Grammy-nominated artists, it’s all happening in the emirate.

Friday, April 25

Build-a-bar

This April, BE-KIND® is giving Dubai residents the chance to craft their very own custom BE-KIND bar. Visitors can personalize their bar with a choice of flavorful toppings – from pistachios and freeze dried blueberries to coconut, coffee beans, and chocolate drizzles. Located at one of Dubai’s most popular beach destinations, this interactive pop-up is a celebration of BE-KIND’s commitment to snacks that are both tasty and nutritious. Head down to Kite Beach and design your bar.

Kite Beach, April 24 to 27, daily 10am to 10pm, free to attend, @bekindsnacks_me

Celebrate femininity and identity with Coya

Head for dinner at COYA Dubai on Friday, April 25, as part of their Mama Quilla celebrations, which is an evening dedicated to femininity, identity, and culture. You can expect, all the COYA energy you know and love with flavourful Peruvian fusion dishes, live music, and the kind of atmosphere that turns dinner into an experience. As part of the night, you’ll also get a first look at Lace & Line, a striking art showcase by Emirati illustrator Marwa Hashim, plus complimentary drinks and canapés to set the tone before the full dinner begins.

COYA Dubai, Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah 2, Friday, April 25, from 6:30pm, @coyadubai

Go to the beach

Caña Beach is the ultimate beachside retreat on Dubai’s sun-soaked shores. Whether it’s a relaxed afternoon by the sea or a sunset gathering with friends, this daily beach experience is the perfect escape before Dubai’s summer heat kicks in, so you better hurry up… Cocktails, wine and spirits, and grab some bites too because the Dhs200 entry fee is completely redeemable so if you’re looking for good value things to do in Dubai this weekend, this might be a good one…

Caña Beach, JBR, daily, from 12pm to 10pm, Dhs 200 per person, fully redeemable on food and beverages, @canabeach

Saturday, April 26

Have a PARTYNEXTDOOR

Grammy-nominated PARTYNEXTDOOR is at Sky 2.0 this Saturday and it’s about to be an epic night out. He’s the artist behind global smash hits like Come and See Me, Break from Toronto, and Not Nice. As the first artist ever signed to Drake’s OVO Sound, he’s written and produced for the biggest names in music, on the list of things to do in Dubai this weekend, this should be one of the top…

SKY2.0, Dubai Design District, Saturday, April 26, 10:30pm to 4am. Tel: +971 4 587 6333, www.skydubai.com @sky2.0dubai

See a superstar DJ

Michael Bibi is coming to Ushuaia Dubai and the international DJ is known for giving incredible performances so it’s gearing up to be a great night. There are some last minute tickets available to purchase, general access is from Dhs195.

Ushuaia Dubai, Dubai Harbour, Saturday April 26, @ushuaiadubai

Get unlimited Rosé for Dhs80

Chaihona by Vasilchuki in The Greens is offering unlimited, bottomless Rosé, all day, every day for just Dhs80. The catch is that there is no catch and you can just enjoy all day long for the incredible price. No time slots, no restrictions, no terms and conditions – you can bring your gang of friends or family, kick back, relax, do some brunching and soak up the sun as you sip on your unlimited drinks. A chilled glass of Rosé is what you need for summer.

Try a new lunch

Try a laid-back yet luxe Italian lunch on Saturdays at Il Gattopardo. Start with fresh crudo, then dig into mains like Josper-grilled Tagliata Di Manzo or red mullet with artichokes. Plus, there’s a Signature Spritz deal (Dhs150 for two hours) to keep the cocktails flowing. It’s a three-course set menu (Dhs198), with a mix of seafood and Italian classics. Add the Spritz package for extra fun.

Il Gattopardo, 51st floor, ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai. Saturdays from 12pm, from Dhs198 @gattopardodubai

Sunday, April 27

Do a floating breathwork class

AURA Skypool and Breasy are teaming up to do a really cool floating breathwork experience in the world’s highest 360-degree sky pool. Lie on your inflatable mattress, put on your noise cancelling headphones and regulate your nervous system with this class. This is the first session, and there are more to be announced. It’s 90 minutes long, from 8pm to 10pm and it costs Dhs400. And breathe…

AURA Skypool, The Palm Tower, Dubai, Sunday April 27, 8pm to 10:30pm, Dhs400, @auraskypool.dubai

Watch the sun set with a happy hour

If you’re looking for things to do in Dubai this weekend, hop in a cab and head to SoBE, W Dubai – The Palm, and watch the sunset over Dubai with 360° panoramic views with a cocktail in hand. It’s buy one get one free on special cocktails every Sunday to Friday from 5pm to 8pm. This Miami-inspired sunset party features transforms from relaxing chill-out vibes to high-energy Afro-Latin beats.

SoBE, W Dubai – The Palm, Sunday to Friday, 5pm – 8pm, buy one get one on special cocktails from Dhs60, wpalmdining@whotelsworldwide.com or call +971 4 245 5800 @sobedubai