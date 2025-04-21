Too good to be true?

Not really – this is happening and it’s happening right now. Chaihona by Vasilchuki in The Greens is offering unlimited, bottomless Rosé, all day, every day for just Dhs80. The catch is that there is no catch and you can just enjoy all day long for the incredible price.

No time slots, no restrictions, no terms and conditions – you can bring your gang of friends or family, kick back, relax, do some brunching and soak up the sun as you sip on your unlimited drinks. A chilled glass of Rosé is what you need for summer.

Summer is coming…

This is exactly the deal you need this summer, with hotter temperatures coming our way very soon. To check out the top outdoor attractions before they close for summer, read our guide here. For some travel inspiration if you want to bring back the Dubai summer, check out our list of destinations here. For fun summer date ideas that won’t bore your partner, check out our list of ideas here.

About Chaihona…

Founded over two decades ago by internationally renowned restaurateurs Alexey and Dmitry Vasilchuk, the Vasilchuki Restaurant Group has grown into a global brand with more than 40 restaurants across Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Russia, and the Middle East. Known for its unique dining experiences and diverse culinary concepts, the group is now bringing its vibrant energy to the GCC. Chaihona No 1 by Vasilchuki, its debut venture in Dubai, marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the region. This launch sets the stage for further expansion across the Gulf, introducing their signature hospitality and flavors to a broader audience. 52 684 3748, @chaihona.thegreens Chainoha, The Greens, The Onyx Tower 2, Dubai, daily, all day, unlimited Rosé for Dhs80 per person, Tel: (0) For more information and booking inquiries, please visit www.vasilchuki.ae .

