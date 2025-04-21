Here's where you can get unlimited Rosé in Dubai for just Dhs80
Too good to be true?
Not really – this is happening and it’s happening right now. Chaihona by Vasilchuki in The Greens is offering unlimited, bottomless Rosé, all day, every day for just Dhs80. The catch is that there is no catch and you can just enjoy all day long for the incredible price.
No time slots, no restrictions, no terms and conditions – you can bring your gang of friends or family, kick back, relax, do some brunching and soak up the sun as you sip on your unlimited drinks. A chilled glass of Rosé is what you need for summer.
Summer is coming…
