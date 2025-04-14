‘Tis the season to get creative with these workshops in Dubai…

Summer is on the way (even though we’d like for it stay away) and we’re all looking forward to a bit of down time. While you kick back and relax during the slow season, this is the time to pick up a new hobby, discover a new passion and open up new gates of creativity. Take your pick from these fun (and entirely indoor) workshops in Dubai to keep yourself busy this summer.

The Makers Society

Looking to learn some woodworking? This spot offers not just beginners classes in aspects like wood-turning and entry-level woodworking but also courses for you to get the low down on woodworking. You’ll be provided all the materials – all you have to do and go and have a great time.

The Makers Society, Ras Al Khor, 3pm, Sat in Oct, Tel: (0) 4 329 5478, @dubaimakerssociety

Hoof

Specialty coffee shop Hoof is hosting exciting Saturday workshops in Dubai this May that are, most importantly, free to attend. Participate in a cupping session – a globally recognised method for tasting and evaluating coffee. You will be guided to explore the nuances of different coffee origins, processing methods, and roast levels.

Hoof, The Dubai Mall and Misk, 2pm to 4pm, May 17 and May 3, @hoof.cafe

Hello Park

This is perfect for the little ones – Hello Park is hosting a dinosaur workshop, a hands-on experience that will allow kids to explore pre-historic times. Children dig for fossils, identify bones, and even create their own take home fossil. A great mix of fun and education to keep the kids busy this summer.

Hello Park, Dubai Festival City Mall, Tel: (0) 4 218 9222, @helloparkdubai

Tabchilli

Tabchilli offers an array of gorgeous fermented products as well as weekly workshops. In the two-hour workshop, guests will be guided through the fermentation process before getting down to business, making their own kimchi and chilli paste to take home. Priced at Dhs400 per person.

Tabchilli, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl, Dubai, Mon to Sat 6pm to 10pm, Sun 9.30am to 12pm and 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)58 584 3463, tabchilli.com

Vertical Design

The Vertical Designs Neon Discovery workshop is the perfect spot to learn all about the magical and scientific world of neon. The course is an hour and a half long and takes you through how neon works, what it takes to make a neon sign and then you have your go at glass blowing, which is the main focus of neon because it creates the sign/art piece.

Vertical Design, inside Urban Nest, Al Quoz, Dhs950 per person, sessions available morning, afternoon and evening, three people per class, verticaldesigndxb.com

Oo La Lab

Surround yourself with enticing fragrances at the ‘Chemistry of Bukhoor’ perfumery workshop hosted by Oo La Lab. This sensorial experience invites guests to create a custom bukhoor scent that speaks to their personality. The two-hour class features traditional Arabian scents, oils and oud that you can take home. Classes are priced at Dhs400.

Oo La Lab, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Tel: (0)52 361 2813, prices at uae.oola-lab.com

Studio Republik

If you prefer two to tango, a salsa class is the perfect activity to dive into with a partner. Studio Republik is offering beginners classes, so if you have two left feet but and don’t want to anymore, these are for you. Slide, step and shimmy into a great time!

Studio Republik, Eiffel Building 1, (800) 235 664, prices at studio-republik.com

Sagra Italian Pastifico

This space is first and foremost designed for pasta making workshops. The workshop is two hours long and will helo you learn how to make delicious fresh pasta all on your own. The class is split into three, learn about the history and traditions of pasta, then get hands on and make your own pasta dough and styles. Lastly the most important part – tasting the homemade pasta.

Sagra Italian Pastifico, Road 3, Jumeirah, Dhs250 per person sagrairalianpastifico.com

Deep Dive Dubai

Deep Dive Dubai is the world’s deepest diving pool, reaching up to a 60-metre depth and containing 14,000,000 litres of fresh water. You’re provided everything you need from start to finish, from the wetsuit to an expert diving instructor who’ll guide you no matter what level you are on. It’s great for both beginners and professionals, and you and your date can explore the different levels of the sunken underwater city.

Deep Dive Dubai, @deepdivedubai

afterwork studios

Take it nice and slow with this fun, artsy activity at afterwork studios – the space holds workshops in Dubai for tote bag and pouch painting, another keepsake you can. take away with you at the end of the date. They offer all the materials you need, from the bags and the canvas to the paint and even mirrors to paint on.

afterwork studios, workshops at various locations, @afterworksstudios.ae

CRN Art Design

Nothing like a calming pottery session, especially if you like fun activities or learning new skills. CRN Art Design offers two pottery techniques for two age groups, including the basics of ceramics using different hand-building techniques as well as the wheel.

CRN Art Design Ceramic Studio, Al Quoz, daily, 10am to 9pm, Tel: (0) 50 235 0737, crnartdesign.com

Rise Bakehouse

This cute artisanal bakehouse space in Al Quoz is the perfect place for a wholesome, sweet (quite literally) date, where you can learn how to decorate cakes together and spend some quiet, one-on-one time. There’s a bunch of workshops happening at regular intervals.

Rise Bakehouse, Al Quoz, Mon to Sat, 9am to 6pm, Tel: (0) 58 574 7324, @rise.bakehouse

The Workshop

In this interactive session, you can explore the psychological impact of colors, how to combine them effectively, and how to bring harmony and style to any room. Get stuck into making color palettes and applying them in practical design scenarios.

The Workshop, Sun, May 18, 3pm to 5pm, Dhs315, 18+, theworkshopdubai.com

Polline

Get hands on with pasta making at this quaint little Italian, where they’ll take you from the A to Z of pasta making. The homegrown concept is focused on sustainability and community and these communal classes are the perfect activity to do with your friends.

Polline, Beach Walk Boutique Hotel, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 328 8930. @pollinedxb

