This summer, take a food-filled holiday to these food cities…

Food is the gravity of life – we live to eat, not eat to live, and if you do otherwise, then maybe it’s time to reconsider, for there is so much incredible food in this world and nearly not enough time to try it all. Food is perhaps the most integral, telling part of a country’s social fabric – it answers so many questions about a culture, the local way of life and why things are the way they are.

With experiential travel the hottest new travel trend, this summer, take a food-focused holiday to these world-renowned destinations – food cities of the world you cannot miss if you’re all about that eat, pray, love.

Asia

Lucknow

A stunning North-Indian city dripping in history and the timeless charm of the nawabs, the blue-blooded elites who birthed the Awadhi cuisine in their royal kitchens. This culinary tradition still lives in the winding lanes of the city, a symphony of luxurious flavours and techniques that reflect the excess of wealth of that time. The roots lie in the influence of the Mughal Empire, chooseing subtlety and refinement over the heat the country is synonymous for.

Eat this: You can’t leave without sampling the legendary galouti and kakori kabas, nihari, Lucknowi birynai, sheermal and kulche, served up quick, hot and unfussy on the streets of Aminabad, Chowk, Hazratganj and Akbari Gate.

Stay here: The Taj Mahal Lucknow is a standing tribute to the bygone era of the city, transporting you back to the glory of the nawabs with splendour and opulence. The beautiful domes, lattice work, expansive gardens, dignified columns and private balconies are sure to whisk you away.

@tajmahallucknow

Bangkok

The hawker-dining scene of Bangkok is the highlight of this cuisine, a street-food culture so strong, you’ll find the best food for mere dollars inside tin shacks, under plastic roofs and in the glow of fluorescent tubelights. This tour is best done on foot, where you walk around the honeycomb lanes, see what whets your appetite and just go for it. Flavours in Bangkok are bright and explosive, with heat, tang and colour, much like their food markets – a haven for foodies.

Eat this: Sample the Pad Thai, street-style, grilled skewers, fried chicken and som tom, to name just a very few. The variety is endless – you can eat your way through the city for the entirety of your trip, but do visit Chinatown and Old Town.

Stay here: The 1905 Heritage Corner is as boutique as it gets – once a tearoom, now a guesthouse laced with character and charm, it sets you down gently with polished wood bedrooms, metro-tiled bathrooms, old-school furniture, and Chinese antiques.

1905heritagecorner.com

Lahore

The Punjabi city of Lahore is called the culinary heart of Pakistan, and rightly so. With a street-food and dining culture unlike even Karachi, the capital, Lahore welcomes hungry patrons with open arms and regales them with tales of spicy kababs, charcoal-grilled meats and fiery curries at stalls and dhabas that come alive at under brightly-lit nights. The residents of the city flank their food proudly, and the warm hospitality of this community is one to experience.

Eat this: Kababs are king here – try the seekh kabab, the malai boti, the chapli kabab, all grilled to smoky perfection and spiced with a myriad of flavours. The curries are also quite popular – try the karahis with some steaming naan.

Stay here: The Nishat Hotel Gulberg is one of the most premium properties in Lahore, a luxury boutique hotel featuring a whimsical, modern-day approach with it’s printed tiled floors, quirky sculptures and fun artwork. This is the pinnacle of opulence in Lahore.

@the_nishat

South America

Lima

Lima is considered the undisputed king of South American food cities, and the secret to that lies in perhaps how deeply integrated the cuisine is with the local culture. The wealth of local produce ranges from the coast to the mountains and the jungles, and there is no dearth of flavour and colour, with the dishes being explosions of tangy, spicy and savoury in your mouth. Community dining is also a huge part of the culture here, hence the emphasis on good food.

Eat this: Peru is, of course, home of a crowd favourite – the ceviche. Here, you can find it on expensive menus in fancy restaurants, but there, this seafood dish marinated in citrus and spices can be found in small, streetside outlets – the freshest catch and the brightest flavours.

Stay here: Hotel B oozes sweet Peruvian charm, first built in 1914 as a summer home for a wealthy family. The white stucco Belle Époque mansion has since been restored and sits firmly as one of Lima’s best hotels.

@hotelblima

Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires is a melting pot of the world, in culture and in cuisine. The history of the city shines through it’s rich tales of immigrants, bringing their own cultures to this new land, and all these years later, the food reflects that past – a generous mish-mash of flavours and foods, much like the vibrant and often chaotic streets of the city. The communal dining culture is strong here as well, and if you want to socialise with the local, the best way to do it is over a meal.

Eat this: Street food and small, neighbourhood joints are the pulse of dining and nightlife here, elevated with ingredient-focused cooking. Don’t miss the empanadas, the city’s offerings of cheese and the alfajores.

Stay here: Palacio Duhau Park Hyatt Buenos Aires is your royal retreat in the city. Designed for the prestigious Duhau family, the palace was a residence for 50 years before being converted. Think Italian marble, Russian chandeliers, French oak panels, and Turkish carpets in a Neoclassical setting.

@palacioduhau

Africa

Lagos

Lagos is all about food. It takes centre stage in daily life, culture and history, and retains a very distinct and dynamic profile unlike any other cuisine. There is much diversity, with different flavours coming from different regions, and is known for being easy on the pocket without compromising on any of the flavours. A country as deeply cultural and warmly prideful of said culture is sure to blow your mind – prepare yourself to gorge on Yoruba cuisine.

Eat this: On the streets and in the small buka joints, sample the jollof rice, the suya, the boli and the puff-puff. Like most places, the small, local joints may offer you the most authentic version of the cuisine.

Stay here: The Wheatbaker calls itself Lagos’ most iconic hotel, and is a stunning boutique property inspired by art. It’s one of the sleekest places to stay in the city, decorated in minimalist black and white and has all the luxuries one can hope for – flat-screen TVs, massive beds and minbars.

thewheatbakerlagos.com

Cairo

Maybe an unlikely choice, but Cairo has a distinct, personal cuisine existing from the time of the pharaohs. It’s derives from the Middle East, while still remaining unique, and according to diners in the city, is easy on the pocket – dining out or grabbing a drink won’t break your bank, and the city has a bazaar culture worth exploring. It comes with a flavour of hospitality and diversity, so make sure you explore the backstreets for those stalls and carts.

Eat this:When in Egypt, you can’t miss out on the koshary, the ful medames and the molokhia, all hearty options. Head over to the streets of Khan El-Khalili, Cairo’s largest open-air market is not just for souvenir hunting, Al-Muizz Street and Downtown Cairo.

Stay here: Marriott Mena House has been around for a long time, since 1886, to eb precise, but continues to be one of the best in the city. With direct, breathtaking views of the Pyramids of Giza, this property is unmissable.

@marriottmenahousecairo

Europe

Naples

Naples is world-famous – we all know and love Italian food, the cuisine of choice for many a celebration and special occasion. The history of food in Naples is almost as ancient as the city itself, and the cuisine is a bit more humble than it’s more flashy neighbours. Ingredient-focused, with simple options and all that Neapolitan goodness. Traverse the streets and lanes for some of the best of their signature dishes. It’s strongly authentic, cheap and palate friendly.

Eat this: The pizza fritta is a no-brainer option, but there are also some great fried, street-food favourites like cuoppo and the pasta frittata. Head over to the Pignasecca district for your eats.

Stay here: Duomo House comes with all the romance of the Italian holiday – a B&B that was once an abandoned apartment. Filled with repurposed, equally quirky antique finds, Duomo House stands out like the rest of it’s B&B counterparts. This is your fun, artsy stay in Italy you’re going to tell everyone about.

@theduomohouse

Istanbul

Istanbul is a bit of a wild card for Europe, but you get the gist. With a street food culture so strong, you might not need a real restaurant. The city loves it’s baked goods and meats, with a wide variety to choose from in all those departments, and a subtle profile of flavours that dodges any excesses – spice, oil and the works. Communal dining is big, and they feel quite strongly about some of their delicacies – an ownership that will rope you in too.

Eat this: Wander the streets and snack on simit, menemn, katmer, Turkish delights and borek, to name a few. The snack game is very strong with this one, with plenty of handheld goodness you can pick up on the side of the streets.

Stay here: Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanhamet is one of the two Four Seasons properties in the city, and sits in the midst of the old town, where the Blue Mosque, the Hagia Sophia and the Topkapi Palace keep a watchful eye. Once a prison for the intellectual, it is now insanely luxurious, a romantic, historic facade of bright yellow and stunning insides, Turkish textiles and all the opulence.

@fssultanahmet

North America

New Orleans

New Orleans takes the crown of the best food city in the world this year. The culinary history is as rich as it is diverse, with influences spanning French, Spanish, Vietnamese, African and more, all testament to the history of immigration. You’ll find the best, most authentic local fare on the streets, all around the city, so put on your walking shoes and get going, making stops at some of their annual festivals honouring their best food.

Eat this: Sample the shrimp Creole, jambalaya, gumbo and red beans and rice, and of course, you can’t forget the beignets. We’ve all seen Chef, and we’ve all loved it. These are things you’ll find in the small joints across the city.

Stay here: Hotel Peter & Paul is a boutique beauty revived from a former 19th-century Catholic church, schoolhouse, convent, and rectory. It’s bright and whimsical, with mint green doors and canary yellow check-in counter, and it offers an unusual serene escape from the chaos of the streets.

@hotelpeterandpaul

Mexico City

Mexico City is a food lover’s fever dream, buzzing with culinary energy. This is a place where street stalls dish out recipes that have been perfected over generations, and top chefs push boundaries in sleek restaurants that still feel deeply rooted in heritage. With indigenous, Spanish, Lebanese, and even Japanese influences, Mexico City’s food scene is one of the most dynamic and delicious in the world.

Eat this: You must try tacos al pastor, tamales from the corner vendors, quesadillas stuffed with huitlacoche and chilaquiles drenched in salsa. Wash it all down with a cold horchata or a mezcal cocktail if you’re feeling bold. Don’t miss markets like Mercado de San Juan or the late-night taquerias in Roma and Condesa.

Stay here: Staying at Casa Polanco is like stepping into the lives of the affluent chilangos (city locals). The renovated Spanish Revival-style mansion is located in a quiet, posh neighbourhood and feels like a clean, classic, upscale home, perhaps because it is one.

@casa_polanco

Images: Unsplash