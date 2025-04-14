Dubai’s beaches are calling…

While the weather’s still on the pleasant side, it’s the perfect time to hit up Dubai’s beachfront restaurants. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, enjoying a long, leisurely lunch, or sipping cocktails on a sun-bed, here are 14 of the best beachfront restaurants in Dubai to enjoy before it’s too hot.

Click through the gallery

3 of 12

Images: Supplied/Instagram