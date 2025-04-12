New restaurants in Dubai, because the city is always hungry for more…

Dubai’s always got something new cooking, and April is no exception. This month, there’s an exciting lineup of new restaurants in Dubai to explore. From Italian fine dining to innovative plant-based cuisine, and even a dinner-with-a-show. Here are 12 new restaurants in Dubai to check out this April.

Nette

Hidden in Al Barari’s greenery, Nette is one of the most exciting new restaurants in Dubai, and the kind of place where slow mornings and good food go hand in hand. It’s dog-friendly, family-friendly, and all about light, nourishing dishes. The menu blends French and Japanese flavours, with highlights like the yuzu ponzu crispy salmon salad and the miso-braised beef French dip sandwich. The drinks menu features matcha creations, smoothies, and coffee brewed with beans from Three Roastery.

Nette, Al Barari. @nettedxb

Rialto

Old-school Italian charm with a modern edge – that’s the vibe at Rialto, the latest addition to Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. At the helm is Chef Roberto Rispoli, a Pompeii-born culinary talent with Michelin-starred experience, bringing the flavours of Northern Italy to Dubai. The menu brings together seasonal ingredients and time-honoured techniques, with standouts like yellowtail crudo with kalamansi and lemon, tuna tartare topped with caviar, and saffron arancini with beef tartare. Pasta lovers will want to try the wagyu bolognese fettucce, while the Il Raviolo di Rialto, filled with ricotta and finished with butter and sake, is pure comfort. For mains, the branzino al guazzetto is a solid choice. Maison Dali Opening soon at The Opus, Maison Dali is a Mediterranean-Japanese brasserie led by Michelin-starred chef Tristin Farmer. The menu blends umami-rich ingredients with open-fire cooking and dry aging, featuring dishes like king crab ceviche with fermented pineapple and smoked lobster donabe with truffle. The drinks menu takes inspiration from global art forms, offering both cocktails and non-alcoholic pairings crafted to complement every bite. A hidden supper club will be unveiled soon. The Opus Residences, The Opus by Omniyat, Ground floor, Al A’amal St, Business Bay. Tel: (0)4 257 9554. @maisondali_dubai

Magadan

West Palm Beach just got a taste of Russia with the international debut of Magadan, a seafood spot known for its premium catches and lively atmosphere. The menu is all about high-quality seafood, from Kamchatka crab and plump Magadan shrimp on ice to buttery Sakhalin scallops. The signature Magadan fish soup is rich and comforting, while the mini chebureks stuffed with sweet crab bring a crispy, golden crunch.

Magadan, Palm West Beach. @magadandubai

KIRA & LITT

A double-whammy opening brings two brand-new menus worth trying. The team behind CLAP has launched KIRA Dubai and the adjoining LITT Bar Club inside the spectacular Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. At KIRA, dishes are rooted in Mediterranean and Japanese flavours, with a focus on wild-caught seafood, robata-fired meats, and pasta. Meanwhile, at sister venue LITT, the new menu comes in liquid form, offering a curated list of clever cocktails. While the weather allows, make a beeline for the outdoor terrace, which has an enviable view of Burj Al Arab.



KIRA Restaurant, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Hotel, open daily 12pm – 2am. @kirarestaurant

LITT Bar Club, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Hotel, Tuesday to Saturday 9pm – 3am. @littbarclub

Scandal

Hidden behind studded doors on the 53rd floor of the Sheraton Grand, Scandal is where late-night dining meets entertainment. The night kicks off in The Lounge – a cocktail bar with a touch of old Soho and underground Tokyo. Then, it’s onto The Dinner Show, where world-class performers take the stage under a grand chandelier. The menu spans Latin American, Mediterranean, and Japanese influences, with dishes like beetroot tartare with balsamic-guajillo marinade, salmon ceviche in hibiscus tiger’s milk, and duck carnitas with tamarind-hoisin sauce. Smoked cauliflower with habanero-honey glaze adds a bold twist, while golden churros with cinnamon-chili chocolate wrap things up on a sweet note. After dinner, DJs take over, and the party goes on until 3am.

Scandal, Sheraton Grand, Sheikh Zayed Road, 7pm to 3am daily, reservations are recommended but walk-ins are welcome (subject to availability), Dress Code: Elegant, upscale attire. @scandaldxb

Taama

Rooted in nature and set within the Sohum Wellness Sanctuary, Taama takes a thoughtful approach to dining. The menu leans into bold flavours and open-fire cooking, with dishes like the slow-roasted Lion’s Mane mushroom, finished with wild garlic butter and creamy peppercorn sauce. The artichoke spread, a play on mutabbal, is served with a hibachi-grilled skewer and a squeeze of lime. Even the drinks stay in step, with non-alcoholic cocktails crafted in partnership with Lyre’s – like the Al Cozy, a nod to the restaurant’s Al Quoz home, and the butterfly pea-infused Crown Bliss.

Taama, 13 A Street Sheikh Zayed Rd – Al Quoz – Al Quoz 1. Tel: (0)4 397 0271. @taama.dxb

Mirabelle

Mirabelle brings the effortless charm of the Mediterranean to Dubai Marina, balancing French elegance with a laid-back Italian spirit. Led by Chef Sasha Enjalbert, the menu spotlights fresh seafood, from the Oyster Ritual—Gillardeau and Fine de Claire oysters shucked tableside—to the towering Grand Plateau de la Mer, layered with lobster, prawns, and king crab. For something heartier, the Chicken Albuféra, infused with truffle, pays homage to French culinary tradition.

Mirabelle, Jumeira St, Umm Suqeim 3. Tel: 800 323232. @jumeirahmarsaalarab

Gaba Bar

Set to open soon, Gaba Bar is one of the new restaurants in Dubai bringing a new concept to Dubai Marina. Gaba Bar brings a dual identity – an intimate Asian tea room by day and a hidden cocktail lounge by night. By daylight, it’s all about tradition, with a selection of carefully sourced teas. After dark, the space transforms into a vintage-inspired speakeasy, where Asian ingredients take center stage in creative cocktails, alongside a curated selection of Champagnes and rare whiskeys.

Gaba Bar, Dubai Marina. @gaba.dubai

Coco Restaurant & Lounge

London’s buzzworthy dining spot, COCO, is making its Dubai debut in Downtown. The menu spans globally inspired dishes and a lineup of non-alcoholic cocktails, all served in a space designed for both dining and late-night lounging.

COCO Restaurant & Lounge, Al Murooj Complex opp, Dubai Mall Downtown Dubai. coco-restaurants.ae

Bread Ahead

Fresh from London, Bread Ahead has landed at City Centre Mirdif, marking its third Dubai location after Mall of the Emirates and DIFC. The cult-favorite bakery is known for its pillowy doughnuts, flaky pastries, sourdough pizzas, and expertly brewed coffee—now available to a whole new crowd.

Bread Ahead. multiple locations. @breadaheaduae

