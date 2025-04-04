Art for all…

We’re halfway through April, and if you’re looking to finish off the month with some art to explore, we’ve got you covered. These are some of the biggest art and culture festivals to take place on the city’s annual calendar – cut into not just local, but also global artistic spaces with these celebrations of creativity.

Alserkal Art Week

Alserkal Art Week is back in the new year – in great news for all the art enthusiasts, culture crawlers and fine philosophy fiends – and this year, the week-long programme invites you to lose yourself and discover a new meaning of rebellion with A Wild Stitch, the theme of this stint.

Running from April 13 to 20, this edition comes as a challenger to singular perspectives, as always responding to the need of the hour and the region, and reaffirming it’s role in sparking a flame of unabashed, bold conversation around the present. Singularity is a fallacy, but why? Why do we need perspectives of variety, of multiplicity, hybridity? Through this curation, take an alternate look at narratives that refuse to be neatly stitched into submission. Discover the full programme here.

Alserkal Art Week, Alserkal Avenue, Apr 13 to 20, @alserkalavenue

World Art Dubai

The region’s largest contemporary art fair is back for another exciting edition. The holy grail of art exhibitions will run from April 17 to 20, 2025. This year, brought to you in collaboration with Dubai Culture, World Art Dubai 2025 is all about empowering local and international creative prowess.

With over 400 artists and galleries from more than 65 countries, this year’s fair promises an immersive experience with 10,000+ artworks, live art demonstrations, and new international pavilions from Zimbabwe, Mongolia, Australia, Estonia, and more. This edition also introduces new features, including a VIP Preview, a Hosted Buyer Programme, a Textile Hub, and a Public Art Initiative extending beyond the exhibition halls.

World Art Dubai, World Trade Centre, Dubai, April 17 to 20, Dhs15, @worldartdubai

Art Dubai

One of the biggest, boldest, and most unmissable events on the global art calendar, Art Dubai is where creativity, culture, and cutting-edge ideas collide. Expect jaw-dropping installations, world-class galleries, and a serious dose of inspiration. But it’s not just for art insiders, there’s a packed schedule of talks, performances, digital art explorations, and even fun activities for the little ones. All of this unfolds over three electric days at Madinat Jumeirah from April 18 to 20, with previews on April 16 and 17. This year, Art Dubai brings together 120 galleries from 67 cities across 39 countries, with nearly half hailing from the GCC and the rest spotlighting underrepresented voices from the Global South. Expect fresh perspectives, bold statements, and an art experience that goes way beyond the white cube. Art Dubai, Madinat Jumeirah Conference & Events Centre, Al Sufouh 1, Dubai, April 18 to 20, Tel: (0)4 563 1400, artdubai.ae Bluewaters Art Festival View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bluewaters (@bluewatersdubai)

Taking place at Bluewaters Dubai, the nine-day art festival will add a splash of colour to the city’s prominent waterfront destination. It is set to take place starting this weekend, from April 12 to 20, 2025. The Bluewaters Art Festival will centre around the theme ‘Reconnect’, and will feature over 20 awe-inspiring murals, interactive installations, live performances, and hands-on workshops. It takes place under the night sky, essentially turning Bluewaters Dubai into a vibrant open-air gallery. The festival will run from 4pm to midnight – so you don’t have to worry about burning your skin exploring under the sun. Bluewaters Art Festival, Bluewaters Island, until April 20, @bluewatersdubai

