Dubai’s food game is nonstop, and if your week revolves around what’s on your plate, you’re speaking our language. From the latest openings to exclusive pop-ups and hidden gems, these 5 best restaurants in Dubai are making your weekdays something to look forward to. Hit the group chat.

A special culinary collaboration at SUSHISAMBA

Something special is happening at SUSHISAMBA Dubai this April 23-24. Peruvian Chef Diego Muñoz is taking over the kitchen for a limited-time showcase of his signature dishes. You can try his six expertly crafted plates, like Nikkei Ceviche and Seared Scallop with coral parihuela, as part of the à la carte menu. But if you’re looking for something even more exclusive, don’t miss out on an intimate Omakase-style dinner on April 24. Chef Muñoz will team up with SUSHISAMBA’s Kitak Lee for a 12-dish, 3-cocktail tasting experience in the restaurant’s private dining room. With just 12 seats available, it’s the perfect setting for something truly special – all set against the stunning backdrop of Ain Dubai and Palm Jumeirah.

SUSHISAMBA, The Palm Tower, Level 51, St. Regis, The Palm Jumeirah, a la Carte dining experience running from April 23-24, and Four Hands Dinner Omakase Experience, April 24, priced at Dhs1,200 per person. Tel: (0)4 278 4888. @sushisambadubai

New vibes in the jungle: NETTE opens in Al Barari

The much-loved café from Al Quoz has just dropped its second location – this time in the middle of the lush, green oasis that is Al Barari. Think matcha in the garden, French-Japanese flavours with a twist, and a vibe that makes you want to stay way past lunch. Expect the same creativity that made the original a cult favourite, now served with a side of nature. The all-day menu is stacked with hits like the Katsu Beef Burger, Okonomiyaki Omelette, and French Onion Ramen (yes, that’s a thing – and yes, you need to try it). There’s also a fresh drop of NETTE merch in-store, so you can take a piece of the café home with you. Between the breezy garden seating, good coffee, and slow-living energy, this one’s definitely worth the drive.

NETTE, Al Barari. Tel: (0)4 329 4800. @nettedxb

Boats, bites & Bangkok vibes: Pai Thai’s floating market pops up at Jumeirah Al Qasr

Something seriously cool is floating into town. Every Saturday this April, Pai Thai is turning the waterways of Jumeirah Al Qasr into a full-blown Thai floating market—think Bangkok energy, Dubai style. Hop on an abra, cruise through lush canals, and snack your way through live cooking stations serving up proper Thai street food, tropical drinks, and sweet bites. It’s not just about the food either—expect traditional performances, vibrant décor, and all the market vibes without leaving Madinat. A solid way to spend your Saturday.

Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr, every Saturday April 12 until 3 May, from 12:30pm to 3:30pm, @paithaidubai

Art, moonlight & crudo: Lúnico’s got something dreamy going on

Something a little different’s happening at Lúnico, and it’s not just the view. Until April 27, the beachfront spot is turning dinner into a digital dreamscape, teaming up with local artist RANK SSS (aka Sabrina Guechetouli) for an immersive exhibition called The Forest of Infinite Secrets – a surreal visual trip shown across giant LED screens while you dine. To go with it? A limited-edition three-course set menu for Dhs295, or Dhs350 if you want to add their signature ‘AIR’ cocktail. Starters include Guacamole Bombon or Salmon Crudo, while mains range from seafood rice to Romesco pasta. End it with Trufas or a San Sebastian cheesecake. It’s art, it’s food, it’s vibes – and only around till April 27. Definitely not your average dinner out.

Lúnico, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1. Tel: (0)5 0277 6503. @ lunico_ae

Loona’s new 11-course tasting menu

If you’re into Italian that’s a little extra – in the best way – Loona’s new 11-course tasting menu is where you want to be. Available daily in Downtown Dubai, this set menu features the restaurant’s biggest hits in one lineup, and it’s everything you want from a long, luxurious lunch or dinner. Priced at Dhs605, it’s thoughtfully curated with crowd-favourites – truffle potato with caviar, handmade crab ravioli, filet mignon with tuna cream – and finished with playful desserts like a salted caramel tiramisu. Some courses are served by the chefs themselves, adding a personal touch that makes the whole experience even more special. It’s refined yet relaxed, which makes Loona one of the city’s low-key favourites.