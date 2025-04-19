Because dinner tastes better with a backdrop like this…
Let’s be honest, half the fun of dining out in Dubai is the view – a killer setting just makes everything taste better. Some of the best restaurants in Dubai with a view are worth visiting for the view alone – but when the food matches the setting, that’s when you know you’ve found something special. Because you’re also here for that ‘wow’ moment every time you look up from your plate. Here are 19 of the best restaurants in Dubai with a view in 2025.
Pierchic
When it comes to the best restaurants in Dubai with a view, Pierchic has that ‘wow’ factor, sitting out on a wooden pier right over the Arabian Gulf. The views? Iconic. You’ve got the Burj Al Arab in the distance, and the water sparkling below your feet. It’s perfect for a relaxed lunch with the sea breeze or a romantic dinner as the city lights twinkle. The menu, led by Chef Beatrice Segoni, leans into Italy’s coastal flavours with handcrafted pasta, lobster risotto, and a solid seafood lineup. And don’t miss Onda bar halfway down the pier for a pre-dinner drink while you catch that golden hour glow.
Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeriah. @pierchicdubai
SUSHISAMBA
Two elevators, 230 metres, and suddenly, you’re dining above the city. SUSHISAMBA, perched on the 51st floor of The St. Regis Dubai, offers an all-encompassing view of Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, and beyond. The design is as much a spectacle as the setting, with intricate woodwork inspired by Japanese and Brazilian weaving traditions. At the heart of it all? A robata grill and sushi bar bringing fire, flavour, and a front-row seat to the action.
SushiSamba Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 278 4888. @sushisambadubai
Nobu Dubai
Nobu needs no introduction. After 14 years at The Avenues in Atlantis The Palm, the world-famous Japanese hotspot has moved to an even more iconic location, right at the top of the resort on the 22nd floor. Taking over what was once The Royal Bridge Suite, the new space is bigger, sleeker, and comes with a serious view. Think sweeping sights of Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf, best enjoyed from the terrace with a plate of crispy rice and a perfectly mixed cocktail in hand.
Nobu Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, 22nd floor, The Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 426 0760. @nobudubai
101 Dining Lounge and Marina
For a relaxed (and stunning) dinner in Dubai, 101 at One&Only The Palm is a must-visit. Set at the end of a boardwalk and perched over the resort’s private bay, the spot offers great views across the island. Perfect for a long lunch or a special night out. With a menu crafted by Michelin-starred French chef Yannick Alleno, the seafood-focused options are simple yet elevated. The space is designed to evoke an underwater feel, with coral-like structures and projected waves in the private dining area, creating a calm atmosphere. The menu features light dishes like poached Omani lobster and prawn and avocado tower, while the mains include Canadian lobster, seafood linguine, scallops, three types of sea bass.
101 Dining Lounge and Marina, One&Only The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah. @101_dxb
At.Mosphere
Sitting 442 metres above the city on the 122nd floor, At.mosphere holds the Guinness World Record for the highest restaurant from ground level. The menu leans modern French, with precision in every detail, but the real draw is the feeling of dining among the clouds. Whether it’s a long, slow dinner or a quick drink in the lounge, nothing quite compares to watching Dubai from this height.
Atmsophere Grill & Lounge, Burj Khalifa, 122nd floor, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (0)4 888 3828, @atmospheredubai
Attiko dubai
On the 31st floor of W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Attiko is all about high-energy nights and some of the best sunset views in the city. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the Palm Jumeirah, while DJs and live music set the mood. The pan-Asian menu pairs well with the skyline, and whether you’re here for an early-evening drink or a late-night scene, the vibe keeps shifting in all the right ways.
W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina. Tel:(0)4 350 9983. @attikodubai
Bull & Bear by Marc Hardiman
Bull & Bear by Marc Hardiman, the signature restaurant at Waldorf Astoria DIFC, is known for its elevated European modern cuisine. Located in the heart of Dubai, the restaurant, the restaurant has floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa and an Art Deco-inspired interior that embodies one of the city’s most iconic addresses. The menu features an a la carte selection, curated tasting menus, a traditional Sunday roast, and more.
Bull & Bear by Marc Hardiman, 18th Floor, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Burj Daman, Al Mustaqbal Street, DIFC. Tel: (0) 4 515 9888. @bullandbear.difc
Aura Skypool
At 210 metres above sea level, AURA is the world’s highest 360 infinity pool, offering uninterrupted views of Dubai’s skyline, Palm Jumeirah, and the Arabian Gulf. Whether you’re floating above the city or lounging with a drink in hand, the feeling is nothing short of surreal.
AURA Skypool, The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0) 4 566 2121, @auraskypool.dubai
CE LA VI
Located on level 54 of Address Sky View, CE LA VI is known for some of the most stunning views in the city. The terrace looks straight onto the Burj Khalifa, making it the perfect spot for that picture-perfect shot, if you angle your phone just right. But it’s more than just a backdrop. From the Dubai Fountains dancing below to the electric atmosphere as the night unfolds, the setting is pure spectacle. Even getting there is an experience, with a private glass elevator ride that whisks you up from the ground floor, leaving Sheikh Zayed Road twinkling beneath you.
CE LA VI, Address Sky View Address, Tower 2, Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. @celavidubai
CouCou Dubai
Fifty-two floors up, CouCou doesn’t take itself too seriously, and that’s the charm. Playful yet polished, this rooftop at The View at The Palm mixes Mediterranean flavours, signature cocktails, and live entertainment with a sense of mischief. Cosy booths, scenic views, and a little space to dance make it the kind of place where the night takes its own course.
CouCou Dubai, The View at The Palm, Palm Tower. Tel: (0)52 451 2188. @coucourooftop
Above Eleven
With much of the Palm Jumeirah low-lying, finding a lofty perch to admire the sunset in this area of the city isn’t easy. So when Bangkok-born Above Eleven opened on the 14th floor rooftop of Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, it was the the picture-perfect skylines of Dubai, this is the place to go. Above Eleven is an all box-ticking spot for spectacular views, cocktails, vibes, and flawless service.
Above Eleven Dubai, Rooftop, West Palm Beach, Jumeirah Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 666 1420. @abovelevendubai
Luna Dubai
Located in the heart of DIFC with sweeping Burj Khalifa views, this rooftop lounge draws a crowd who loves great cocktails and bold Asian flavours. Grab a spot on the terrace, sip on a smoked whisky Negroni, and dive into a menu packed with shareable bites, all while the city lights set the scene.
Luna, Four Seasons Hotel 8 Th Floor, Gate 9, DIFC, open daily 5pm-3am. Tel: (0)4 506 0300. @lunaskybar
Fi’lia
Recognized as the first fully female-led Italian Mediterranean restaurant in Dubai, Fi’lia stands out in more ways than one. Twenty-five year old executive chef Chef de Cuisine Sara Aqel has put her creative stamp on the vibrant spot to fuse tradition and modern on the 70th floor of the SLS Dubai. If you’re looking for a must-try restaurant in Dubai, Fi’lia ticks all the boxes. It has the views, impeccable service, value for money and excellent food.
Fi’lia, 70th floor, SLS Dubai, Business Bay. Tel: (0)4 607 0770. @filiadubai
Jato
With breathtaking 360 views that stretch from Bluewaters and Palm Jumeirah to the iconic Burj Al Arab, Jato, on the 43rd floor of Media One tower is the ideal spot for after-work drinks or dinner. Meaning ‘home’ in the Quechua language of Peru, Jato features a spacious restaurant with an open kitchen, a stylish bar and lounge where a live DJ sets the vibe, and versatile private dining areas perfect for intimate gatherings and celebrations. The menu is as impressive as the setting, with bold Peruvian flavours taking centre stage. Signature dishes include the zesty ceviche carretillero and melt-in-the-mouth short rib estofado, while the cocktail menu is every bit as inventive. Don’t miss the Chicha Royale or the Andean Mule, perfect for sipping as you take in those incredible skyline views.
Jato, Level 43, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City. Daily 5pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 557 4820. @jatodxb
Skyview Lounge
High above the city on the 27th floor of the Burj Al Arab, Skyview Lounge is Where breathtaking views set the stage for next-level cocktails. With floor-to-ceiling glass walls framing the glittering skyline and the Arabian Gulf, this is a spot made for lingering over expertly crafted cocktails and refined bites, all with Dubai’s most iconic backdrop.
Skyview Lounge, 27th floor, Burj Al Arab, open daily, from 5pm-11pm. @jumeirah
BAR DES PRES
BAR DES PRES is located on the 51st floor of the iconic ICD Brookfield Place, with stunning views of Dubai’s landscape. Expect dishes like Crunchy crab & avocado galette with madras, lobster salad, seafood dishes such as Spicy tuna tartare with soy sauce, and sushi plates such as the Label Rouge salmon with avocado. The menu also features Cyril Lignac’s signature meat dishes such as the Satay fillet steak.
BAR DES PRES, 51st Floor
ICD Brookfield Place
DIFC. Tel: (0)4 498 1616. @bardespres.dubai
High Society
Perched at the 30th floor at The Lana, High Society puts you front and centre of Dubai’s skyline with an amazing view of the Burj Khalifa. Michelin-starred chef Jean Imbert brings a menu of light bites that match the setting. Whether you’re stopping by for a drink or settling in for a bite, it’s the kind of place that lets you unwind while the city lights shine below.
The Lana, Marasi Drive, Business Bay. Tel: (0)4 541 7755. @highsocietyatthelana
Tasca by Jose Avillez
Located on the sixth floor of Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Tasca is a one-Michelin-starred gem from renowned Portuguese chef Jose Avillez. Known for his Michelin-starred Belcanto in Portugal, Tasca is his first international venture, bringing authentic Portuguese flavours with a modern twist to Dubai. The menu is rich in character, offering bold and flavourful dishes, perfectly complemented by the largest selection of Portuguese wines in the city and an enticing range of craft cocktails. With stunning views of both Dubai’s skyline and the Arabian Gulf, the restaurant offers indoor and outdoor dining on a terrace that includes an infinity pool. For added ambiance, enjoy live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays.
Tasca by Jose Avillez, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Jumeirah Beach Rd, Jumeirah, Jumeirah 1. @tascadubai
S Bar, SLS Dubai
On the 71st floor of SLS Dubai, S Bar sets the bar high. With stunning views stretching across the city and a sleek, modern vibe, itâ€™s the kind of place that makes you feel like youâ€™re on cloud 9. The cocktails here are well-crafted, and the atmosphere is effortlessly chic. Itâ€™s a space where you can relax, enjoy some great bites, and feel like youâ€™ve found your new favourite hangout in the sky.
S Bar, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai,. Tel: (0)4 607 0757. @sbardubai
