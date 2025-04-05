What’s cooking this weekend? This…

If your plans revolve around what’s for lunch (and dinner), this week’s lineup is worth making room for. We’ve rounded up five of the best restaurants in Dubai doing something a little different this weekend – think business lunches, new openings, and new menus. Whether you’re in the mood to try something new or just looking for a solid go-to, here are 5 of the best restaurants in Dubai worth adding to your weekend group chat.

Music Loves Company: The new café bar with live vibes

What: Music Loves Company is a café by day, bar by night, and a live entertainment hotspot all in one. Expect everything from chilled coffee catch-ups to late-night comedy and gigs, with great food and drinks to match.

Vibe: A laid-back, social space where music lovers, coffee enthusiasts, and comedy fans can hang out. Whether you’re here for a relaxed afternoon or to catch a live show, the vibe is always lively.

Menu: From strong coffee and fresh juices to hearty wraps, colourful salads, and sweet treats like stuffed cookies and banana bread. The cocktail list is fun, with drinks inspired by classic song lyrics.

When: Open daily, with live events like comedy nights every Saturday from 8:30pm.

Where: Expo City Dubai. @wearemlc_

Khadak business lunch

What: A midday breather done right. Inspired by India’s everyday ritual of stopping to eat properly – no desk lunches here – Khadak’s new business lunch is about slowing down without going off schedule.

Vibe: Cool and calm.

Menu: For Dhs98, you get a generous main, roti or rice, daal, and cucumber raita – simple and deeply satisfying. Dishes like Karare Kale Chaat, Guntur Butter Chicken, and Moong Daal Gosht hit that perfect lunch sweet spot. Optional desserts and non-alcoholic drinks are priced at Dhs15.

When: Monday to Friday, 12-5pm

Where: Khadak, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. @khadak_ae

Il Gattopardo’s new weekend lunch: Il Pranzo

What: A laid-back yet luxe Italian lunch on Saturdays at Il Gattopardo. Start with fresh crudo, then dig into mains like Josper-grilled Tagliata Di Manzo or red mullet with artichokes. Plus, there’s a Signature Spritz deal (Dhs150 for two hours) to keep the cocktails flowing.

Vibe: Elegant with panoramic views, live music, and a cool, relaxed atmosphere – perfect for a weekend unwind.

Menu: Three-course set menu (Dhs198), with a mix of seafood and Italian classics. Add the Spritz package for extra fun.

When: Saturdays from 12pm.

Where: Il Gattopardo, 51st floor, ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai. @gattopardodubai

Third Avenue’s new weekend breakfast

What: A no-rush, three-course breakfast served every Saturday and Sunday for Dhs89. Pick any three dishes from a menu of sweet and savoury favourites, plus a coffee or water to get you going.

Vibe: Casual and easy-going with front-row seats to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountains.

Menu: Eight options to mix and match – from Truffle Millefeuille to Zaatar & Labneh Pide, Eggs Shakshuka, and French Toast with Lotus Caramel.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 12pm.

Where: Third Avenue, Downtown Dubai. @thirdavenueboutique

Ladurée’s new pastry menu

What: A new collection of refined pastries, each with its own personality.

Vibe: Elegant, quiet luxury.

Menu: Highlights include the golden vanilla flan with a caramelised puff base, a Jivara milk chocolate éclair with a touch of gold, and a minimalist tiramisu reimagined inside a delicate Opalys shell.

When: Available now.

Where: All Ladurée outlets across the UAE. Priced at Dhs55 at Dubai Mall tearoom and restaurant, and Dhs52 elsewhere. @ladureeuae

Images: Supplied/Instagram