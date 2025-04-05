As we bid farewell to April in Abu Dhabi…

April is nearly coming to an end, and as we close off the month this week, we can guarantee that the fun never stops in the capital. Take your pick from this list of exciting things to do this week. Say hello to May!

Tuesday, April 29

Have a cheeky mid-week happy hour

While we love pizza as much as you do, there’s more than just yummy Italian food to enjoy at PizzaExpress this summer with premium casual dining and vibrant Soho energy serving up global flavours, house bevy & bubbles. There’s also happy hour to take advantage of, seven days a week with beverages from only Dhs23.

PizzaExpress, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, happy hour 12pm to 8pm, Tues-Sun, and 5pm to 1am on Mondays, Tel: (0) 2 666 0068, @pizzaexpressuae

Get stuck into some art

If an art attack is what you’re after, Manarat Al Saadiyat is the place you need to go to. Our pick is a drop-in studio, available for both children and adults, where a two-hour session comes with a short induction to either ceramics and sculpture or painting and drawing, followed by unlimited access to the facilities to get creative and produce your very own masterpiece, all for Dhs50.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 10am daily, Dhs50. Tel: (0)2 657 5807, manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Wednesday, April 30

Tuck into affordable food

Right in the heart of the capital, Abu Kaabi was also established in 1975 has been a preferred favourite among capitalites for over four decades. For kebab fans, you will be treated to rich flavours that will suit every taste and craving. With its cozy ambience and minimalistic design, the focus lies on the food, which has pulled crowds from generation after generation.

Abu Kaabi Kabab Restaurant & Grills, Al Hisn, Abu Dhabi, 12:30pm to 12:30am daily, Tel: (0)2 666 6854, @abu_kaabi_restaurant

Thursday, May 1

Go to a ladies’ night

Journey on a flavour flight across Asia with the Thursday ladies’ night at Asia Asia. Found on the waterfront at Yas Bay, this dimly lit, Instagrammable spot oozes glamour, so come camera ready. Ladies can pair three drinks – from a selection that includes a duo of cocktails alongside house pours – with a three-course set menu of plates like California maki, shrimp tempura, Singaporean noodles and soy marinated salmon, for Dhs225.

Asia Asia, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, 6pm to 1am, Thursdays, Dhs225, Tel: abudhabi.asia-asia.com

Explore Mina Zayed

A 30-minute stroll down the development, an indicator of how vast the redevelopment plan is, your final destination for the tour is the Fish Market, a bustling seafood hub that we’ve heard plenty about. But before we reach it, we chance upon a plant souk. Lines of shops, over 30 that we can count within seconds, are filled with lush greenery burgeoning out of their premises and storekeepers seated outside in plastic chairs, ready to haggle. Among a multitude of other developments, Mina Zayed also includes the famed fruit and vegetable market, considered one of the mainstays of the development.

