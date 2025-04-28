Now Etihad for all those short-to-medium haul flights…

Arabian Travel Market is in full swing, and Etihad has unveiled a brand new addition to their fleet, a major first step towards expanding their portfolio from long-haul luxury into short-to-medium haul flying.

The all-new Airbus A321LR will be taking flight very soon, with 17 cities on the initial roster of destinations. Opening up a whole new world of travel and exploration for UAE travellers, the first A321LR will enter service on August 1, 2025, with ten aircraft joining the fleet this year.

The destinations…

The aircraft will fly from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport to destinations including Algiers, Athens, Bangkok, Chennai, Chiang Mai, Copenhagen, Dusseldorf, Kolkata, Krabi, Medan, Milan, Paris, Phnom Penh, Phuket, Riyadh, Tunis, and Zurich.

Inside the aircraft…

Etihad’s A321LR introduces an all-new First Suite – a private, enclosed space with a sliding door, lie-flat bed, elevated dining, and bespoke design touches. These are uber exclusive, with only two of the kind on board.

With this, guests will be able to enjoy an intimate, ultra-premium experience normally reserved for long-haul widebodies. This marks the first time Etihad brings the full widebody First experience to a narrowbody aircraft, and on short and medium-haul routes.

Features of the First Suite include additional space for a companion to sit as well as a large 20-inch 4K screen for entertainment, with Bluetooth pairing and wireless charging.

The new Business cabin features widebody-style seats, all forward facing with direct aisle access (1-1) in a herringbone layout with 14 fully-flat 78-inch beds. Each seat includes a 17.3-inch 4K screen. Other features include Bluetooth headphone pairing, wireless charging, and ample personal storage

In Economy, 144 thoughtfully designed seats offer up to 5 inch recline, enhanced ergonomics, and generous space. These are some of the widest Economy seats in the industry att 18.4-inches wide. Every guest enjoys a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen, USB charging, and access to Etihad’s next-generation entertainment system.

Other features in the aircraft also include Viasat’s advanced, multi-orbit ready system, which is capable of speeds of up to 1 Gbps, and available from gate-to-gate where permitted. All guests have access to streaming, social media, surfing and gaming onboard, in addition to live television throughout the cabin.

Beyond the aircraft…

With the First Suit experience expanding across more routes and the A321LR network, many of the luxury services are being expanded as well.

Once the booking is complete, guests will be supported by personalised service from the new Etihad Concierge, which will be available 24/7 for tailored travel planning.

In the UAE and all First destinations, guests will enjoy a private chauffeur service to and from the airport. First class guests will also be personally escorted through a dedicated check-in to the Etihad First Lounge and then for boarding. On arrival, guests will be accompanied from the aircraft door to their chauffeur, with porter services taking care of the luggage.

In Abu Dhabi, First guests will also soon benefit from complimentary Home Check-In and Land & Leave services. At Zayed International Airport, First guests will be chauffeured to the aircraft door in a private limousine if the flight does not board directly from the terminal.

