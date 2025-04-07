Discount apps are the best apps…

Let’s be honest, Dubai can be expensive place if your social life is a busy one, or you have a big family. However, there are an incredible list of discount apps to find deals in Dubai and save money while still doing all the things that you love. There are various apps you can use to get deals for pretty much everything in Dubai, whether it’s pool days, dinners out, takeaways and more. We’ve gathered a list of them here so take a look..

The Entertainer

The Entertainer is a Dubai staple in an expat’s phone and for all the right reasons. You can find an array of offers, mostly buy one get one free to a variety of outlets all around the city. Choose from fine-dining, hotel stays, spa days, brunches and so much more.

@entertainerdxb

Careem

Mostly used for hailing Hala taxis and ordering quick groceries, Careem is a great app to have for Dubai residents. However, did you know that it can be used as a discount app in Dubai too for dining out? Head to the Dine Out section of the app and you can choose from brunches, walk-in offers, buffets and even tasting menus. You can search by location too so it’s super handy if you’re looking for somewhere close to you.

@careemuae

Smiles

Smiles is more of a rewards app than a discount app in Dubai however they still do amazing offers too. It allows you to earn and redeem points for everyday activities like ordering food & groceries, booking home services, dining out, shopping, entertainment, travelling and more. There are buy-1-get-1 offers, discounts on home services.

@smilesuae

Groupon

Groupon was huge in Europe a few years ago, but it still used a lot in the UAE, especially for health and wellness. There are hundreds of beauty deals, spa deals, fitness options plus hotel breaks. There are also fun tourist activities on there too like desert trips and yacht cruises.

@groupon_ae

Privilee

You can’t gather discount apps in Dubai without mentioning an elite one, Privilee. It’s basically a membership plan that gives you complimentary access to daycations, beach clubs, pools, fitness classes and more. You can choose your plan, according to how much you want to spend and away you go, you can get guest access to bring people along with you too. You can get access to incredible Dubai hotels like Anantaras, Hiltons, Addresses and more.

@privilee_uae

Emirates Platinum

Only available to Emirates employees and their families, Emirates Platinum is a great asset for those who are usually in the skies. It gives discounts to just about anything, from pet walking to groceries to hotels. If you’re part of Emirates or one of your loved one is and you live in Dubai, this one is a great one.

www.platinumcardoffers.com

Classpass

Classpass is perfect for those who like to change up their workout routine and try different fitness classes without paying top dollar and signing up to every gym in the city. Classes are usually discounted and you can even book beauty treatments on there too.

@classpassme

Get downloading…