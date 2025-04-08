Casual dining in Dubai for the win…

We love a bit casual dining in this household, and if you’re also always on the lookout for something a little more relaxed, laid back and less frilly, this list for you. New and somewhat-new openings, incredibly inviting and with singular stories of their own. Go on, plan a cheeky weeknight dinner.

Maison Dali

From the mind of Chef Tristin Farmer comes this new, quirky dinner spot. Maison Dali takes from the colourful surrealism of Salvador Dali, with quirky interiors draped in red and stripes, low lighting and wacky placements. Some may argue this is not a casual spot, but one can show up spontaneously, dressed down or up, and have a sweet mid-week meal. The food is inspired heavily by Japanese techniques, and they have a fantastic menu of real, non-alcoholic beverages.

Maison Dali, The Opus by OMNIYAT, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 2.30pm, 6pm to 12am, Sat and Sun, 6pm to 1am, Tel: (0) 4 257 9554, @maisondali_dubai

Manāo

Manāo’s compact space, minimal, bare-Earth interiors and the absence of foam, fizz, smoke, leaf of various precious metals, caviar, demonstrations, installations, dust from the moon, water from Mars and fire from the sun means there is only one thing in focus – the food. This is a flavour-driven, chef-driven restaurant. Come as you are, dine, drink and leave wanting to do it all over again. Discover something new this Valentine’s

Manāo, Wasl Vita, Jumeirah, daily, 7pm to 11pm, closed on Mon, Tel: (0) 4 272 2389, @manao_dubai

Girl & the Goose

Girl & the Goose comes with a long history, a supper club legacy that has enthralled and delighted the taste buds of many a discerning diner, 5000 to be exact. Now, they’re expanding their home into a more open space, with a stunning new location in the heart of Dubai that feels like home already the moment you walk in. Inside, you’ll have a bite of ravishing Central American fare, reimagined by Chef’s Gabi’s travels around the world. Read our review here.

Girl & the Goose – Restaurante Centroamericano, Anantara Downtown, daily, 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0) 52 772 9888, @girl.and.the.goose

Kiyoshi

Located in Dubai Creek Harbour, this spot has all the makings of your next favourite casual Japanese retaurant. At first glance, Kiyoshi looks unassuming but inside, offers a menu of delicious Japanese classics and modern fusions, all with the stunning view of the Creek right outside. It’s nice enough for a date night and casual enough to make it spontaneous, and if you’re in and around the community, this is where you need to go next.

Kiyoshi, Dubai Creek Harbour, daily, 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0) 4 572 6578, @kiyoshidubai

Brunch & Cake Under The Tree

We all know and love Brunch & Cake – it’s a daytime, breakfast classic, especially on the weekends, and now it has more to give with a stunning new location at the Address Montgomorie Emirates Hills. Step under the tree, surrounded by beautiful views of the Emirates Hills golf course. Indoors, sunlight bathes the walls as you tuck into all the Brunch & Cake classics, healthy treats and desserts. If you’re also looking for a spot to work from, this is perfect.

Brunch & Cake Under The Tree, Address Montgomorie, Emirates Hills, daily, 8am to 11pm, Tel: (0) 4 575 8166, @brunchandcake

Kokoro

The handroll bar’s second location after Alserkal Avenue – different spot, same great rolls and all the rubber ducks. Kokoro in Nad Al Sheba is a somewhat smaller, more intimate version of the first one, but the taste of the incredible sushi, rolls and sides remains the same. Show up as you are, but remember, you do need to make a reservation, simply because this spot is just too popular and and people are coming in by the droves. This is date night central.

Kokoro, The Square, Nad Al Sheba, Tues to Fri, 1pm to 12am, Sat, 12pm to 12am, Sun, 12pm to 11.30pm, @kokoro.dxb

Taama

Rooted in nature and set within the Sohum Wellness Sanctuary, Taama takes a thoughtful approach to dining. The menu leans into bold flavours and open-fire cooking, with dishes like the slow-roasted Lion’s Mane mushroom, finished with wild garlic butter and creamy peppercorn sauce. Even the drinks stay in step, with non-alcoholic cocktails crafted in partnership with Lyre’s – like the Al Cozy, a nod to the restaurant’s Al Quoz home, and the butterfly pea-infused Crown Bliss.

Taama, 13 A Street Sheikh Zayed Rd – Al Quoz – Al Quoz 1. Tel: (0)4 397 0271. @taama.dxb

Nette

Hidden in Al Barari’s greenery, Nette is one of the most exciting new restaurants in Dubai, and the kind of place where slow mornings and good food go hand in hand. It’s dog-friendly, family-friendly, and all about light, nourishing dishes. The menu blends French and Japanese flavours, with highlights like the yuzu ponzu crispy salmon salad and the miso-braised beef French dip sandwich. The drinks menu features matcha creations, smoothies, and coffee brewed with beans from Three Roastery.

Nette, Al Barari, daily, 7am to 8pm, Tel: (0) 4 329 4800, @nettedxb

