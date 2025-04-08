New reasons to leave the house…

Dubai’s food game is nonstop, and if your week revolves around what’s on your plate, you’re speaking our language. From the latest openings to exclusive pop-ups and hidden gems, these 8 best restaurants in Dubai are making your weekdays something to look forward to. Hit the group chat.

Duck & Waffle x Firetti Contemporary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duck & Waffle Dubai (@duckandwaffledubai)

What: Duck & Waffle teams up with Firetti Contemporary for Beyond the Palette – an art-meets-dining moment launching Tuesday, April 29. Expect sculptures, cocktails, and a fresh way to see (and sip) something new.

Vibe: Culture-forward, unexpected and a little bit surreal.

Menu: Bespoke drinks inspired by artworks, like the 00’ Duck Martini – a beurre noisette fat-washed vodka and gin mix paired with Paolo Nicolai’s fragmented sculpture.

When: From April 29 onwards

Where: Duck & Waffle, DIFC. @duckandwaffledubai

Shimmers, Mina Al Salam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shimmers (@shimmersdubai)

What: Shimmers presents “Ode to Greece,” a one-off collaboration between Shimmers’ Head Chef Emanuele de Leo and Chef Thanos Feskos of Athens’ two-Michelin-starred Delta restaurant, creating a two-day tasting menu that dives into Greek roots with modern technique and a sustainable edge.

Vibe: Laid-back coastal dining with serious culinary craft.

Menu: A one-off collaboration between Shimmers’ Head Chef Emanuele de Leo and Chef Thanos Feskos of Athens’ two-Michelin-starred Delta restaurant, mixing tradition, creativity, and fresh produce.

When: 29 and 30 April, from 12.30pm to 8pm.

Where: Shimmers, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam. @shimmersdubai

Koko Bay

What: Koko Bay brings a slice of Bali to Palm West Beach every Thursday night with Sound of Bali – a themed three-course dinner with live shows, DJs and beachfront vibes.

Vibe: Laid-back luxury meets fire shows, drums, dancers, and beach beats.

Menu: Balinese starters, hearty mains like Lamb Rendang, and tropical desserts like Mango Sago Pannacotta for Dhs295.

When: Every Thursday, 7pm to 12am

Where: Palm West Beach, Dubai. @kokobayuae

Moon Slice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moon Slice (@moonslicepizza)

What: Moon Slice, the cult-favourite pizzeria, lands at Dubai Mall’s new District wing, bringing its signature pizzas with it.

Vibe: Cool, low-key and all about quality.

Menu: Neapolitan-style pizzas, fresh pastas, and more.

When: Now open

Where: The District, Dubai Mall. @moonslicepizza

Ting Irie

What: Ting Irie in Downtown Dubai spices up Tuesdays with Island Catch – a seafood night full of Caribbean flavour.

Vibe: Bold, colourful, and seriously lively.

Menu: Expect Jamaican seafood dishes, island sides, and punchy cocktails.

When: Every Tuesday

Where: Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai. @tingiriedxb

Iris Meydan

What: A new sushi night, ‘Sticks & Soy’, has landed at Iris Meydan. It’s designed for sushi lovers who like their rolls with a side of great atmosphere.

Vibe: Lively, stylish, and perfect for kicking off the weekend a little early.

Menu: Expect a curated menu of sushi favourites, rolled fresh and ready to share.

When: Every Thursday from 7pm onwards.

Where: Iris Meydan, Dubai. @irisdubai

Derwandi

What: Derwandi, the homegrown Lebanese spot, has launched a weekday lunch deal that keeps things simple but full of heart.

Vibe: Casual, welcoming, and ideal for a proper midday break.

Menu: A three-course Lebanese lunch featuring classic, comforting dishes – fresh, generous, and packed with flavour.

When: Weekdays during lunch hours.

Where: Derwandi, Downtown Dubai and Abu Dhabi. @dewandi.uae

La Vue Café and Boulangerie

What: La Vue Café and Boulangerie launches a new daily business lunch, pairing laid-back Parisian vibes with hearty, French-Mediterranean plates.

Vibe: Casual, charming, and a little nostalgic.

Menu: Two or three courses of easy-going classics like crispy camembert, truffle rigatoni, chicken parmesan, and warm chocolate cookie with vanilla ice cream. Dhs85 for two courses, Dhs95 for three.

When: Daily, 11.30am to 3pm (weekends too).

Where: La Vue Café and Boulangerie, Sofitel Dubai Downtown. @lavuedubai

Images: Supplied/Instagram