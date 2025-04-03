Sponsored: Hot ticket items, fresh out of the BohoX creative culinary fires…

Amid the high-energy hum of Downtown Dubai’s entertainment district lies an unexpected sanctuary, a little slice of the Mediterranean, minus the jet lag. This pet-friendly haven trades the city’s relentless rush for a slower, more scenic pace, embracing laid-back luxury and effortlessly Instagrammable dining.

And just in time for the summer, this bohemian enclave of ritz, spritz and gastronomic glamour is drafting in some fresh all-star names for its menu lineup. These are just some of the most auspicious new dishes.

Borek Spinach & Cheese: A flaky Mediterranean marvel stuffed with spinach and feta, crowned with a poached egg, bathed in hollandaise, and punctuated with cherry tomatoes. Comfort food with a first-class ticket.

Tuna Poke Bowl: A globe-trotting power bowl where freekeh meets seared tuna, tofu, wakame, kimchi, and togarashi mayo. A flavour collision between Polynesia and the Med, with a spicy little wink.

Thai Beef Salad: Bold, fresh, and impossible to ignore. Juicy tenderloin, kewpie mayo, pickled crunch, and a riot of Thai herbs create a salad that demands a second forkful.

Chicken Adobo: A Love Letter from the Philippines. Slow-cooked chicken thigh luxuriating in adobo sauce, with jasmine rice, crispy eggplant, and pickled cabbage for a punchy finish.

Mac & Cheese: Childhood nostalgia, but make it gourmet. Shell pasta swimming in a triple-cheese blend, crispy onion, and pangritata. Comfort food with its posh shoes on.

Crusted Lamb Chops: Three lamb chops, vanilla-kissed mash, za’atar crackers, and a drizzle of rich jus. Pomegranate seeds bring the final flourish to this decadent showpiece.

TNT Fries: Crispy, golden fries packing a spicy explosion. The kind of side that steals the spotlight.

San Cake: A cloud-like sponge with a delicate almond crunch. Simple, elegant, and just sweet enough to keep you dreaming of a second slice.

Peach Tart: Buttery almond cream, silky vanilla custard, peach jelly, and fresh peach slices. A dessert so refined, it practically speaks Italian.

BohoX, 55 Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Blvd – Downtown Dubai, Mon to Sun, 9am to 1am, Tel: (0)52 103 2646, boho-x.com