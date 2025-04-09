We’re all recovering after the Eid Al Fitr holidays, but things are beginning to kick off after Ramadan and there are lots of things to do in Dubai this weekend… Enjoy.

Friday, April 4

Bedouin at Be Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bedouin (@bedouin_official)

The DJ duo (Tamer Malki and Rami Abousabe) are known for their signature sound, combining Middle Eastern influences with deep, euphoric sets, earning them their spot at events like Coachella and Burning Man. Bedouin are more than just DJs, they are producers, musicians, singers, songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists, and they’ve mastered a distinctive and timeless sound that has connected with crowds from all corners of the world. This Friday, they’re bringing that magic to Be Beach for a night. Rolbac and Alex Twin are on warm-up duties, so expect a proper build-up before the main event.

Bedouin, Be Beach, Dubai Marina, Friday, April 4, 7pm onwards, tickets starting at Dhs195, tables from Dhs5,000, lounge tables from Dhs8,000. Tel: (0) 54 751 1119. Tickets are available at dubai.platinumlist.net. For reservations, contact reservations@bebeachdxb.com. www.bebeachdxb. @bebeachdxb

Witness the return of SAMBAROOM

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUSHISAMBA Dubai (@sushisambadubai)

SAMBAROOM is back and with a bang at that with DJ Claudia Leon on Friday April 4. Known for its vibrant Brazilian beats and world-class entertainment, SAMBAROOM will welcome guests to experience a new chapter of unforgettable nights featuring dynamic live music and electrifying DJ performances. Moving forward, there will be weekly experiences such as CASA DE SAMBA every Thursday night from 10.30pm to 2am, where the golden age of disco comes alive, to the jungle-inspired LOUCO every Friday from 10.30pm until late.

SUSHISAMBA, The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, call +971 4 278 4888 or email reservations@sushisambadubai.com.

Saturday, April 5

Go to the races

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Racing Club (@racingdubai)

One of the main things to do in Dubai this weekend is the highly anticipated Dubai World Cup which is on this Saturday. It’s going to be an amazing day of horses, fashion and so much more. Lots of restaurants and bars now have areas and brunches so you can choose which area (and pricepoint) takes your fancy. Giddy up…

dubairacingclub.com @racingdubai

Vibe to an iconic DJ

Robin Schulz, the mastermind behind the hit Sugar is back at The Penthouse Dubai at FIVE Palm Jumeirah, teaming up with Sam Oui to deliver a spectacular night of house, electro, and pop music. Head down for an an amazing night. It’s omplimentary bar entry for in-house guests until 11pm, complimentary bar entry for ladies and Dhs300 for bar walk-ins including 3 drinks, starting at 10.30pm

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, from 10pm @thepenthousedubai

Do the Paw Power Challenge with your furry friend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Feastival (@dubaifeastival)

Dog lovers, we have an amazing thing to do in Dubai this weekend. Feastival and Expo City Dubai have teamed up to host the inaugural Paw Power Challenge on Saturday April 5, The Paw Power Challenge is a 2.5km dog race that will take participants Expo City. But this isn’t just any ordinary run – dogs and their owners will need to conquer a series of bark-tastic obstacles, including water crossings, climbing, sliding, and jumping. Fun.

Al Forsan Park, Expo City Dubai, 4pm to 11pm, spectators free, individual participants Dhs100, team participants Dhs50, @dubaifeastival

Go wine tasting at Wine Fest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grapeskin (@grapeskindubai)

Wine lovers are invited to an evening at Grapeskin’s Wine Fest on Saturday, April, 5. The event promises an amazing selection of wines, delectable bites and live entertainment. Explore over 40 wines from around the world, priced from Dhs40. A specially curated food selection will be available at Dhs40 per plate or Dhs100 for three plates, featuring a range of gourmet offerings.

Grapeskin, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, from 4pm to 10pm, +971 4 403 3111 @grapeskindubai

Celebrate two years of Miya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miya Dubai (@miya.dubai)

Miya are celebrating wo years of sun-kissed memories, delicious Greek food and the coziest setting. On Saturday, April 5 from 7pm, the restaurant is celebrating and invites guests to join them with a Greek celebration featuring live entertainment, traditional dancers, the elegant sounds of Greek bouzoukis, and the time-honored ritual of plate-smashing. Adding to the feast, Miya will serve up a selection of special dishes for the occasion, capturing the true essence of fresh flavours and Greek hospitality.

Miya, Bluewaters Island, from 7pm, minimum spend of Dhs500. Tel: 04 564 0008 or email reservations@miyadubai.com @miya.dubai

Sunday, April 6

Enjoy a classical music festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAMIT EVENT LLC | ساميت إيفنت ش.م.م (@samit_event_group)

InClassica International Music Festival is starting this Sunday in Dubai Opera. It’s returning to the city from April 6 to 21 with numerous enthralling live performances. Talented soloists, orchestras and conductors from around the world will get together to celebrate the beauty of chamber music. Tickets start at Dhs199 here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, from April 6 to 21, tickets from Dhs199, @dubaiopera

Do a Japanese head spa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by collective. (@collective_hair)

Head to the Collective Hair Salon in Al Quoz for one of the most relaxing experiences you’ll experience. Let go of the stress and rejuvenate your mind and scalp and leave with some soft locks. Dreamy… If you’re looking for things to do in Dubai this weekend, they have 50 per cent off until April 6 on head spas.

The Collective Hair Salon, Al Quoz, from Dhs350 @collective_hair