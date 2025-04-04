He joins a galaxy of stars in the capital…

With only a fortnight to go until the largest-ever Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) lands in the UAE capital, the event’s newest leading name has just been revealed, and it’s none other than web-swinging Hollywood star, Andrew Garfield.

Here’s a glimpse from the ‘unmasking’, at Manarat Al Saadiyat this evening:

Images: supplied

The L.A. born Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning actor, who made his franchise debut as Peter Parker in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man before following his performance up with The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) and Spider Man: No Way Home (2021), will be arriving in the UAE capital to meet with fans of the iconic superhero in what is slated to be a peerless celebration of film, television, pop culture and superheroes at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from April 18 to 20.

Read more here about what you can expect during the weekend.

Other top talent that will be making appearances at MEFCC 2025 and interacting with a legion of fans, include Natalia Dyer from Stranger Things, Grant Gustin (Flash), Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio from the Daredevil universe, and a series of Japanese voice actors including Hideo Ishikawa (Naruto), Kentaro Ito (Bleach), among others.

But back to Andrew Garfield: this could be your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get his thoughts on fighting crime, living life as a masked crusader…

…and working with an editor obsessed with getting pictures of, you guessed it, Spiderman.

See you there.

Middle East Film and Comic Con, ADNEC, April 18 to 20, from Dhs150. mefcc.com. @mefcc