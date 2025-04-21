Plus the new iPhone 17 Air…

Apple is lining up the release of the new iPhone, which is speculated to arrive in September 2025, if we predict from other releases. According to various media reports, the new iPhone 17 is to be released between September 11 and 13 along with the new iPhone 17 Air, which is the first notable redesign of the iPhone model in several years.

The Apple iPhone 17, the (rumoured) details

What is the iPhone 17 Air?

The iPhone Air is the rumoured new iPhone redesign with the name deriving from its ultra thin design. It’s rumoured to also have a 6.6 inch display, single lens rear camera and A19 chip.

How much will it cost in the UAE?

Last year when the iPhone 16 was released, we reported that it started at Dhs3,399 for the iPhone 16 and went up to start at Dhs5,099 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. While consumers are hoping for a similar pricing, the latest addition could see an increase in cost. However, this has not been confirmed as of yet.

How many models?

While not confirmed, it is expected that there will be four new models release, the iPhone 17, Pro, Pro Max and the new iPhone Air. Apparently there will be no Plus model.

What are the features?

The new iPhone is rumoured to have an apple-designed modem chip, ProMotion display, upgraded selfie camera, and the Pro models will include aluminium. The aluminium is to enhance the phone’s durability. Leaks have also hinted at a possible horizontal camera layout, a change from the square of lenses at the back.

The physical size has been predicted to stay the same.

Image: Archive