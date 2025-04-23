Discover the best of regional cinema at Cinema Akil…

Calling all cinephiles – the fourth edition of Arab Cinema Week is back at Cinema Akil, everyone’s favourite independent arthouse cinema and the go-to spot for alternative watching.

This iconic celebration of the very best of regional cinema started off as a small spark and has now become an annual staple on the city’s cultural calendar. The festival kicks off from May 2 to 11 and will take you through an incredible journey through the cinematic landscape of the Arab world.

The line-up for this season, as is every year, is a mix of bold, creative, and versatile stories from around the region. 10 days of the event will feature 10 feature films, 6 Gulf Premieres, 3 UAE Premieres, and stories from 10 Arab countries including Lebanon, Sudan, UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Iraq, Qatar, Jordan and Syria.

As always, there is a huge focus on highlighting strong female talent, with almost half of the films on the line-up being directed by women, preserving the efforts of Cinema Akil in spotlighting Arab women behind and in front of the camera.

The festival will kick off with Three by Emirati director Nayla Al Khaja; this tale of possession, exorcism, skepticism and belief pulls from many local narratives of forces beyond the boundary of our understanding and not all of them good.

There will also be a mix of 5 in-person and virtual Q&As, giving us, the viewers, a chance to connect with the brains behind the stunning visual spectacles.

Tickets and things…

Tickets to the festival are available to purchase online, on the Cinema Akil website and are priced at Dhs56.70. Schedules are subject to change so make sure you can keep an eye out on the website for the most updated version.

See you at the movies.

Find the full schedule here.

Images: Supplied