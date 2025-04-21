Tangy tunes and unbelievably cool people…

What is a listening bar, you may wonder. It’s a fine distinction between that and a regular one, per say and it sits somewhere between a club, a gallery and a bar. Here the emphasis is on music – it’s a celebration of great musical art for those who care deeply, enthusiasts and audiophiles, and the atmosphere is that of a sit down space. The sound system must be impeccable and so should the collection of records. Here in Dubai, we have few of this variety, but they’re all worth a visit.

Honeycomb Hi-Fi

This Izakaya is a beautiful mish-mash of great food, great drinks and great music – the dining experience is driven by music, the love of it in all the forms and genres. It’s a great place for musical enthusiasts to frequent and find like-minded people who share the same passion for music. They have a weekly schedule of music to discover, quality artists playing the deck and the instruments, and regularly host listening parties for their patrons. Seldom do we have spaces that emphasize on simply the appreciation of an art with great mixology in tow.

@honeycombhifi

VNYL Dubai

VNYL Dubai on Bluewaters Island likes to call itself a Hi-Fi bar and has a swanky space plastered with all things music. Records on records from the very best of yesteryear, players you can use to have your own personal listening party and young design elements that give it that after hours vibe. This is where you’d come for a no frills night out and when you’re done with dinner and drinks downstairs, you can head on over upstairs for the after party. The upstairs club comes alive post midnight and you can dance the night away.

@vnyl.dxb

Jass Lounge

This is the jazz and blues lounge you need to go to for a night of sweet live music and drinks. Jass Lounge serves no food but it has an extensive menu of craft cocktails you can sip on while you enjoy the daily live performances. Glitzy, glamorous and incredibly chic, this is perfect for your sit down night out where you can dress up in a cute outfit and catch up with friends. It’s a bit compact but that is what makes for the charm of the space and the atmosphere it has to offer – intimate, luxurious and very exclusive. Find yourself here on weekend night for a unique experience.

@jasslounge

Electric Pawn Shop

Under the neon red lights of Electric Pawn Shop, a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it bar in the H Hotel, guests are invited to enjoy an array of unique concoctions and cool tunes. This cool underground spot is the brainchild of a duo of music maestro’s, who’ve themed their underground bar on New York’s Chinatown in the 1970s. Electric Pawn Shop’s main beat might be its music – a regular rotation of local and international DJs spin here – but its drinks aren’t to be missed. Try the bestselling Night Rider Negroni, a fusion of herbal gin, campari, mancino bianco and amaro lucano.

@electricpawnshop

Jazz Lounge

From The Pods comes Jazz Lounge, an intimate musical experience. The spot is sure to bring all the jazz fans to the door, but even if you’re not, the sophisticated music and crafted cocktails will make it the perfect spot to continue your date after dinner at The Pods, or if you just want to enjoy a classy night out with friends. As you enter, you’ll be greeted by a dimly lit, sultry space with a cosy stage. As you enjoy the cool vibes, you can also tuck into some nibbles to finish the night.

@thepodsdubai

Images: Socials