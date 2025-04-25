Not far, but far enough…

There’s a new resort opening in Fujairah in 2028, and it’s one to keep on your radar. Avani+ Fujairah will sit right on the coast, with clean-lined rooms, a handful of villas with private pools, and the kind of setup that makes doing nothing feel like a plan. You’ve got the sea in front of you, mountains behind, and just enough around to keep things interesting.

Accommodation with a view

From spacious rooms to villas with private pools and lagoon access, Avani+ Fujairah offers a variety of stays perfect for families, couples, and anyone who wants to make the most of the beach. Each villa comes with a unique touch of privacy, whether it’s a private pool or a terrace that overlooks the serene waters.

Dining

The dining spots here cater to every mood. Whether you’re on the rooftop grill enjoying panoramic views or lounging by the pool with a bite, there’s a place for every kind of foodie. For those on the go, The Pantry’s grab-and-go concept will satisfy any quick cravings.

Wellness and leisure

There’s no shortage of ways to unwind here, whether it’s in the AvaniSpa, the fitness centre, or simply lounging poolside. If relaxation is your goal, you’ll find the perfect spot to take it easy while surrounded by the calm of Fujairah’s coastline.

For all ages

The resort knows how to entertain everyone, no matter their age. Dedicated kids’ and teens’ spaces make it easy for families to relax, while adults can enjoy their own slice of peace.

Work meets play

With function spaces and meeting rooms, the resort is just as much about business as it is about leisure. Whether you’re hosting a conference or a private event, the facilities are designed to cater to all needs, with the resort’s laid-back atmosphere ensuring it’s never all work and no play.