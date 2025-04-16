MOE is going next-level, and things are about to get way more exciting…

A massive Dhs5 billion transformation is in motion at MOE, and it’s set to reshape the way malls are done in Dubai. This isn’t just about new shops (though there’ll be 100+ of those). It’s about turning a shopping trip into an all-day experience – with a luxury wellness club, cultural spaces, elevated dining zones, and a world-class cinema all in the works. The future of MOE mirrors the future of Dubai: bold, creative, and full of things to do.

“Two decades ago, Mall of the Emirates set a new benchmark for retail and entertainment in the region,” says Khalifa Bin Braik, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management. “Today, we’re building on that legacy with a bold investment that redefines what a mall can be. This transformation goes beyond physical expansion – it’s about creating new ways for people to connect, unwind, and be inspired, all in one destination.”

Next-gen fashion and lifestyle brands

More than 20,000 square metres of retail space is being added, welcoming over 100 new stores across fashion, luxury, and lifestyle categories. It’s part of a bold new vision to create a “mall of new possibilities,” and the expansion marks the mall’s 20th anniversary in style. Expect a fresh mix of global names, streetwear, and emerging labels landing soon.

A luxury wellness club

Wellbeing is stepping into the spotlight. The upcoming SEVEN Wellness Club will bring premium fitness, spa, and recovery experiences to the Kempinski Hotel, offering a refined space to move, reset, and recharge. It’s all part of a Dhs1.1 billion phase already underway, setting a new bar for holistic living in a mall setting.

A cultural hub in the making

The “new covent garden” cultural district is coming to life in early 2025 in partnership with Dubai Performing Arts Academy. Designed to bring art, performance, and community together, it will feature a 500-seat theatre and dedicated rehearsal spaces – making space for creativity and culture in the heart of the mall.

A new indoor-outdoor dining district

Dining gets a serious glow-up with a new area that combines the best of indoors and out. The mall’s first-ever open-air F&B courtyard will anchor the space, set to debut in early 2027. During cooler months, the area will transform into a lush green escape, making it an inviting spot for everything from quick bites to long lunches. Fast-casual concepts and interactive experiences will round out the offering.

Next-level entertainment

VOX Cinemas has already debuted the world’s most advanced IMAX screen at MOE – just the beginning of a bigger entertainment revamp. Four brand-new concepts are set to roll out by late 2026, catering to all ages and redefining the way we experience fun in a mall setting.

A revamped West End

The West End district is also getting a full makeover. With updated design and a refreshed atmosphere, it’s being reimagined as a vibrant social hub. Add to that infrastructure upgrades like barrierless parking via Parkin, improved access roads, and bridge enhancements (rolling out with the RTA by September), and the experience becomes smoother from start to finish.

Looking ahead

Sustainability is at the core of this transformation. Energy-efficient technologies, smart systems, and eco-conscious design will be woven throughout, reinforcing Majid Al Futtaim’s focus on shaping innovative, inclusive, and future-ready spaces.

Images: Supplied