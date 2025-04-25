Sponsored: Inside, you will find schools, retail outlets, sports; leisure and wellness facilities, and more…

A number of up-and-coming communities are currently in the works for Dubai and Abu Dhabi, but this new announcement is one that bridges both cities.

Located in Ghantoot, this 4.8 million square meter masterplan is called Bayn and the brainchild of ORA Developers. It is set to be a visionary coastal community where city energy meets coastal serenity without compromise. It was unveiled during a special launch in the presence of influential business leaders and government representatives on April 24.

Bayn embraces a ‘compact-city philosophy’ and will integrate schools, retail outlets, sports; leisure and wellness facilities, all accessible to residents within 15 minutes. It will also feature 1.2km of beachfront with crystal-clear Arabian Gulf waters, lagoons, and a marina – perfect for those seeking tranquility.

Its design is inspired by the site’s natural history. Research has shown that the land may have once been shaped by waterways. This help inspired Bayn’s water-element-based masterplan.

The community – which includes residences, including mansions, villas, townhouses, and apartments – will have seamless connection to the water with over 7 kilometers of waterfront living. For more connectivity to the water, there will be a marina, a beach town, a business park, and multiple promenades.

More than 50 per cent of Bayn’s land area will be dedicated to open spaces including public parks, landscaped pathways and outdoor activity zones including gyms, padel courts, BBQ areas, and playgrounds. An expansive sports club with a range of sporting and recreational activities will be offered.

Bayn will also feature running and cycling trails.

Sustainability is another important factor for Bayn which integrates smart, sustainable solutions at every level. From solar-powered energy systems to smart water and waste management systems, Bayn uses a number of elements to lower carbon footprint to enhance quality of life.

Besides being 35 minutes from Downtown Dubai and 45 minutes from Abu Dhabi’s city centre, it is also in close distance to the Etihad GCC Railway and the new airport expansion.

During its first phase, 464 residences with options of three to five bedrooms spread across four gated clusters will be available for handover in 2028. Residents of Phase 1 will get to enjoy a clubhouse, a mix of F&B offerings and retail experiences.

Images: Supplied