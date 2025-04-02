Afro-house at its finest…

Are you in Dubai on April 3? Love Afro-house? Black Coffee is making his way back to Dubai tomorrow, and this time, he’s headlining Pacha ICONS at Playa Pacha, FIVE Luxe, on Thursday, April 3. If you you’ve seen Black Coffee live before, you know the vibe. If it’s your first time, expect a groovy, soulful musical journey led by one of the biggest legends in the Afro-house scene.

Sharing the lineup for the night are Parallelle, the genre-blurring Dutch duo, known for blending live instruments with electronic sounds. Fabrice will be on hand to keep the party going with his signature mixes.

Black Coffee: Need-to-know facts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee)

Grammy-winning artist: Won Best Dance/Electronic Album for Subconsciously in 2022.

Global collaborator: Has worked with Drake, David Guetta, and Alicia Keys.

Afro-house pioneer: A driving force behind the genre’s rise worldwide.

Started from the underground: First gained international recognition at Red Bull Music Academy in 2003.

Fashion meets music: Frequently spotted at Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton events.

Playa Pacha, Five Luxe, JBR, Thursday April 3, 7pm-2am, tickets starting at Dhs450, available on pachaicons.com

Images: supplied