Eid weekend here we come…

There are lots of things to do this Eid weekend, so if you’re not going on a staycation, or hopping on a short flight, we’ve some lovely events on this weekend so there’s nothing short of things to do…

Friday, March 28

Visit the new Disney Store

The first standalone Disney store is opening on Friday March 28 and if you’re a Disney fan and looking for things to do in Dubai, this a great option. Head to the Dubai Mall, and the shop is near the Dubai Aquarium on level 2. There will be activations over the next month or so as the store launches.

Sip, create and unwind

If you’re into art, or wine, or both, head to 1964 by McGettigan’s, in the Souk Madinat Jumeirah, and Design your own stunning fashion-inspired artwork. The Wine Bar Sommelier will welcome you to the wine bar and guide you through the delicious wine pairings on of Its Dhs299 for three glasses of wine, nibbles and an art kit.

1964 by McGettigan’s, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Friday, March 28, 3pm to 6pm, Dhs299, @1964bymcgettigans

Try a new cocktail bar

Prepare to get lit at LITT, the newest hidden cocktail bar in Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. It’s a stunning little spot that turns into a club in the early hours, think elegant, fun vibes and obviously some stunning interiors.

LITT, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Wednesday to Sunday, 9pm to 3am, @littbarclub

Saturday, March 29

Try a limited edition matcha latte

Kosas has collaborated with KNOTBAKEHOUSE to celebrate the launch of the brand’s most powerful under-eye brightener yet and the KNOT x Kosas Matcha Latte was crafted to mirror the high-performance ingredients in the concealer. This energizing and skin-loving drink features matcha packed with antioxidants, espresso for a caffeine boost, collagen to support skin health, bee pollen for its anti-inflammatory benefits, and a creamy blend of vanilla bean, coconut milk, and oat foam for an indulgent finish.

KNOTBAKEHOUSE, Jumeirah, 8am to 3am @knotbakehouse

Celebrate waffle week

Duck & Waffle Dubai are celebrating waffle week and throughout the holidays, children can eat free all day long. From 25–30 March, bring the whole family and dig into our limited-edition waffle creations too such as salmon waffle, buffalo chicken waffle, sticky toffee waffle. Yum

Duck &Waffle, DIFC, reservations@duckandwaffledubai.com +971 56 880 2828 @duckandwaffledubai

Sunday, March 30

Enjoy a family Eid brunch

La Mezcaleria has an Eid special family-style brunch on this Sunday. It’s packed with Latin flavor, warm hospitality, and kids’ activities to keep the little ones entertained. With a menu featuring a variety of signature dishes, a live dessert counter, and beverages for every taste, the Eid Family Brunch promises a joyful experience for all ages, there’s free entry for kids under 10.

La Mezcaleria, Meydan, Dhs120 kids, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house +971 56 520 2020, @lamezcaleriadxb

Have a Lush spa treatment

Whether you prefer a full-body massage, you want the glowy skin of a facial, or to ease tension with a foot massage, every spa treatment booked with LUSH Spa, between March 24 and April 6 will include a complimentary 30-minute tangled hair treatment, a refreshing scalp and head massage designed to clear the mind and revive the senses.

LUSH Spa, Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics, City Centre Mirdif, from March 24 to April 6. Tel. +971 4 560 8545 @lushmiddleeast

Monday, March 31

Go for a dinner date

Now that most of us will have a couple of days off, it’s time to connect with the people you love most, whether that’s your partner, your friends or family. Go for a dinner date at Atelier M in Pier 7, Dubai Marina and look out onto the lights of the Marina as you catch up. The food is delicious too so you won’t be disappointed…

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, open daily 6pm to 12am. Tel:+971 4 450 7766 @atelier_m_dubai

Watch some fireworks

Riverland, located within Dubai Parks and Resorts, is hosting a number of celebrations over Eid Al Fitr including fireworks. The glittering spectacle is dependent on the official date announcement, but it is set to light up the skies at 9.30pm over the first two days of Eid Al Fitr.

Besides this, there is also an eco-friendly laser show at 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm. You can spend the whole day here and catch music performances, a dino parade, plus a thrilling (and hilarious) Dino Dance Off. Additionally, you can stroll through Mini World, go on a Riverland Boat cruise, or just enjoy the family-friendly theme parks.

@dubaiparksresorts

Tuesday, April 1

Visit the beach canteen

This long Eid weekend, there is a fun event in Dubai for all the family. Head to e& Beach Canteen and have a fun day out with all the family, there’s a mountain of food stalls, fun activations, workshops for all ages, and it’s free to enter. Try the viral churros from London or the pasta from New York…

e& Beach Canteen, Nessnass Beach, Jumeirah Beach (behind Sunset Mall), March 27 to April 13, 4pm to 12am @beachcanteenofficial

Do a sky-high lunch

Celebrate the long weekend in style at CÉ LA VI Dubai and indulge in the special Eid lunch, available on Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1 from 12pm to 3:30pm, where you can savour a curated selection of exquisite dishes while taking in breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline. Starting from Dhs180 per person. If you’re looking for things to do in Dubai this Eid weekend, this should be at the top of your list, especially if you have family visiting.

CÉ LA VI Dubai, Downtown, Monday, March 31 and Tuesday, April 1, 12pm to 3:30pm, @celavidubai