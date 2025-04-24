Sponsored: Soulful eats and fresh fare headline this new brunch…

Foodies in Dubai have a brand new offering to be excited about at Hotel Local at Jumeirah Village Triangle. The boutique lifestyle hotel has successfully redefined the essence of community-first hospitality in the city, focusing on homely design, an authentic menu and warm, friendly service, with its brand new Farmers Market brunch.

But what’s got the community talking? True to its name, Farmers Commons, the hotel’s signature dining destination is bringing to the table a soulful mission and a menu of flavour-packed eats rooted in Texas-inspired, farm-to-table gastronomy. Focusing on highlighting a real community feel, Farmers Commons is all about bringing people together through sustainably sourced, feel-good fare, just like they do up in The Lone Star State.

And it comes in perfect time, right as we dive into Dubai’s bustling brunch season. Speaking of which, they’re launching a brand-new, family-style, weekend brunch so your Saturdays can be truly meaningful while you relax and enjoy homely fare in the company of loved ones.

Images: supplied

Focusing on community and connection, the brunch is all set to lay the table every Saturday with lavish buffet selections that will have you digging in at a relaxed experience like you would at a backyard barbecue back home. So whether you’re looking to sit down with family, relax and catch up with friends, or just dig into some real soul-touching fare, this is the place to be when brunch season rolls around. Add to it their exciting children’s activities including face painting, balloon twisting, a splash pad area and a live DJ and entertainment add to the lively, family-friendly factor of the brunch.

Come by Hotel Local when you’re looking for a meaningful, authentic brunch-time experience when the weekend rolls around, because Farmers Commons will lead the charge, ensuring you’re heading home after with great food in your tummy and marvellous memories that will have you returning before you can say, “Yeehaw”.

For more information, make sure you visit hotellocaldubai.com.

Farmers Commons, Hotel Local, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs149 soft, Dhs249 house, Dhs349 sparkling. hotellocaldubai.com