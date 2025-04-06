It is coming to the Middle East…

Last September it was announced that Primark, the iconic and famously affordable Irish fashion retailer, could soon be making its long-awaited debut in the region.

On Thursday, September 5, 2024, Alshaya Group announced a strategic partnership with Primark “to explore opportunities to bring its stores to the Middle East.” Naturally, the news caused a stir on social media…

John Hadden, CEO, Alshaya Group said: “We are incredibly proud to partner with Primark to discuss potential opportunities to bring their stores to the region. For many years, shoppers across the region have asked for Primark and we are looking forward to the start of a successful partnership to help bring their exceptional in-store experience to the GCC.”

Primark, the Dublin-born fashion giant, first opened its doors 55 years ago and now operates over 450 stores worldwide. Known for its unbeatable combo of on-trend fashion at super affordable prices, Primark is a go-to for everything across womenswear, menswear, children’s, homeware, cosmetics, accessories, shoes, and more.

The latest update for Primark in Dubai:

While there have been various reports of Primark coming to malls around Dubai, these have not been confirmed by Alshaya Group. What’s On have received confirmation that before coming to Dubai, there will be a Primark store opening in Kuwait as the first in the region. It will be after this that Primark will open in Dubai.

Alshaya Group also recently announced the new Disney Store opening in Dubai Mall which opened on March 28. The Dubai store will be the flagship store in the UAE, with another Disney store opened in Abu Dhabi in Yas Mall on March 26. The Dubai store will open on the second floor of the Dubai Mall, near the Dubai Aquarium. Alshaya Group is behind the launch of both stores and you’ll find an array of Disney merchandise such as apparel, costumes and accessories, toys and plush, and home décor and collectibles.

