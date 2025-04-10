You only have four days to see it…

It’s that time of year when Dubai becomes a canvas of colour with back-to-back art festivals and events taking place across the city. Culture vultures, we know that you’re probably really busy already with the line-up, but we’re here to add another to your list: DIFC Arts Night.

That’s right, the DIFC-based art festival is back this year celebrating all things arts and culture. Now in its 19th edition, DIFC Arts Night is a key event in Dubai’s art and culture calendar, which means you can’t skip it. Visitors can come together from April 10 to 13, and celebrate art, culture and creativity under the stars.

In case you’re wondering, no ticket required, so you can check it all out for free. The festival runs daily from 5pm to 10pm at Gate Village, DIFC. PS – There’s also free parking available at Gate District 2.

During this time, the bustling (and quite confusing) lanes of DIFC will showcase art pieces created by local and international artists and installations. Explore the entire space to discover over 300 captivating works by more than 150 local and international artists (representing over 100 nationalities).

There will also be live performances and entertainment to keep the vibes cool throughout the night. You can enjoy this all with the vibrant DIFC skyline as the backdrop and the cool Dubai breeze in your hair.

Want to learn from the pros? Catch some of the thought-provoking panel discussions. Coming up on April 11, Christie’s and Dubai Culture will take the stage from 6pm taking a deep dive on the works and inspirations of Piet Mondrian and public art and community

Want to show off your own creativity? There are workshops you can partake it, but do note there are limited spaces, so arrive early if you want to secure your spot.

For more details, visit difc.com

Images: Supplied by DIFC