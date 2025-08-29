Whether you’re into contemporary galleries, experimental installations, design showcases, or family-friendly street festivals, these art festivals in Dubai are not to be missed.

Dubai’s cultural calendar is looking more colourful than ever, with a lineup of amazing art festivals set to take over the city.

From the vibrant streets of Al Quoz and the heritage charm of Al Shindagha to the glitzy halls of Madinat Jumeirah and the creative buzz of d3, there’s something for every kind of art lover.

Here are all the upcoming art festivals in Dubai to look forward to in 2025 and 2026:

Dubai Design Week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Dubai Design Week is the leading design festival in the region. The festival brings together innovators and creatives to swap ideas, collaborate on exciting projects, and explore how design can make a real impact on our shared future. This year, the festival will explore a central theme of ‘Community’ in response to the UAE’s wider ‘Year of Community’ initiative.

Visitors will be able to enjoy huge installations, exhibitions, talks, workshops, a marketplace, and more. Last year, the festival introduced the Middle East’s first limited-edition art and design fair, Editions. An ‘edition’ refers to a work in which the artist or designer creates multiple copies, either in a limited edition or an open edition (unlimited). It allows collectors and young art enthusiasts to discover and appreciate local and regional creatives while helping them understand the art scene.

When does Dubai Design Week take place? In 2025, Dubai Design Week takes place from Tuesday, November 4 to 9 at the oh-so-cool Dubai Design District (d3).

@dubaidesignweek

DIFC Art Nights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

DIFC Art Nights is a biannual event (held twice a year) that essentially turns the financial district into one big open-air art gallery. And since it takes place over the winter, you won’t break into a sweat while you stroll along the pathways of DIFC, enjoying the paintings and sculptures under the stars. Want to get creative yourself? There are workshops to partake in, and there will also be panel discussions so you can learn more.

Feeling peckish after upping your step count? Remember, DIFC is home to award-winning restaurants, so plan ahead, make your reservations, and sort out your evening.

When does DIFC Art Nights take place? In 2025, we can expect one event to take place in November. However, no dates have been confirmed yet, so stay tuned to whatson.ae — we will share details as soon as they are made available.

*From street art to sculpture parks: how Dubai is becoming an open-air gallery*

Sikka Art and Design Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Taking advantage of the cool winter season, the Sikka Art and Design Festival takes place in January in Al Shindagha, Old Dubai. During the festival, the historical neighbourhood springs to life, offering a vibrant atmosphere you just can’t miss.

The festival offers something for everyone, from art to music, food, and all the cool vibes. And if you ask any art lover in the city, you’re sure to hear only praise.

Wander through the lanes and old historic buildings to soak in the stunning artworks and installations. If you get lost, don’t worry, that just means you’re doing it right.

And here’s one tip: keep your eyes peeled and always look up, or you may miss something.

When does the Sikka Art and Design Festival take place?

In 2026, the Sikka Art and Design Festival takes place from Friday, January 23 to February 1.

For more information, visit @sikkaplatform

Quoz Arts Fest

Quoz Arts Fest is one of the region’s most loved annual arts and culture festivals, and it takes place at none other than… Alserkal Avenue. The two-day festival is one you don’t want to miss, and you’ve been given more than enough time to block those dates out.

Over past editions, the art festival has hosted public art installations, exhibitions, live performances, workshops, conversations, and creative pop-ups. And there’s even something for the children. Yes, even the foodie in your crew will love it.

Event details will be announced closer to the date, so stay tuned.

When does Quoz Arts Fest take place? In 2026, Quoz Arts Fest takes place on Friday, January 24 and 25.

For more information, visit @quozartsfest

Art Dubai

Art Dubai is a popular festival bringing together art lovers across the Middle East since 2007.

The huge art exhibition acts as a catalyst for the rapid growth of the region’s art scene and creative economy. It not only displays cool works of art but is also a space for learning, exchange, and championing galleries and artists from less-represented geographies. Every year, around 120 contemporary, modern, and digital galleries are showcased from over 40 countries.

When does Art Dubai take place? In 2026, Art takes place from Friday, April 17 to 19 at the iconic Madinat Jumeirah.

For more information, visit artdubai.ae

World Art Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

In 2026, World Art Dubai is a retail art fair and has been around for 11 years. One of its goals is to ensure that art is made accessible to a broad audience. Yes, that means if you see a work of art at this exhibition and your budget allows, you can take it home with you. And you will be spoilt for choice, as the fair brings together over 400 local and international exhibitors across 120 galleries.

You will see works of art from over 275 artists from 65+ countries, each bringing their own style to the huge space. How many artworks can you expect at the venue? Over 10,000 pieces, spanning art on canvas, sculptures, digital art, fashion art pieces, and more. Be sure to wear your walking shoes for this one.

The exhibition will also offer fun and interesting activations you can participate in, such as experiential art activations, live performances, and curated art talks and workshops, for the complete, perfect, holistic art experience.

When does World Art Dubai take place?

In 2026, World Art Dubai takes place from Thursday, April 23 to 26 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Zabeel Halls 3, 4, 5, and 6.

For more information, visit worldartdubai.com

To be confirmed

Bluewater Arts Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bluewaters (@bluewatersdubai)

In 2025, Dubai was graced by yet another art festival for the first time, Bluewaters Art Festival. It was a nine-day art festival that added a splash of colour to the city’s prominent waterfront destination. It featured over 20 awe-inspiring murals, interactive installations, live performances, and hands-on workshops.

At the moment, there is no announcement on whether the festival will return in 2026, but an announcement will be made in due time. The first edition took place in April.

@bluewatersdubai

Images: Supplied