Sponsored: The perfect way to kick off your summer…

Disney+ is bringing a taste of its iconic series and movies beachside in delicious fashion, and it’s available for you to enjoy for one weekend only. On April 19 and 20 from 4pm to 9pm, the coolest pop-up you’ve ever experienced will be on Kite Beach, and it’s serving up sweet treats inspired by some of your favourite content on Disney+.

For the first time, check out the Disney+ sorbet smoothie station, where each smoothie is a visual and flavourful tribute to some of the streaming service’s iconic titles – with bold colours, instantly recognisable themes and presentation that’s nothing short of art.

You’ll also be able to enjoy exciting activations all weekend long and experience your favourite Disney+ series and movies like never before. From a clever character corner that will have you taking home a personalised tote bag, to a cool-as-ice Kardashians selfie mirror complete with lighting tailor-made for the perfect shot that will blow up your ‘gram, to a Modern Family corner, it’s all there to experience.

So, whether you’re a die-hard Kardashians fan, obsessed with The Simpsons, or still quoting Modern Family punchlines, there’s a treat and a specialised experience awaiting you this weekend.

Before summer rolls around, this is your ideal opportunity to grab the squad and head to Kite Beach, where a host of cool treats and cooler Disney+ themed surprises await. Because better way to kick off your summer binge, than with Disney+?

Kite Beach, Dubai, April 19 and 20. @disneyplus