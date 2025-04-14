Dubai airport is the busiest for international traffic…

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has maintained its position as the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic in 2024, according to a report released today by Airports Council International (ACI) World, Emirates News Agency has reported.

Preliminary figures indicate that the 2024 global total passengers are close to 9.5 billion, representing an increase of 9 per cent from 2023, and in 2025 are predicted to reach 9.9 billion.

The busiest airports for international passengers in the world are as follows:

Dubai Airport (DXB)

London Heathrow (LHR)

Incheon, Korea (ICN)

Singapore, Singapore (SIN)

Amsterdam, NL (AMS)

Paris, France (CDG)

Istanbul, Turkey (IST)

Frankfurt, Germany (FRA)

Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR (HKG)

Doha, Qatar (DOH)

For total passengers, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport defends its top position since 2023, followed by Dubai International Airport and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The busiest airport for cargo is Hong Kong (HKG).

According to global travel data company OAG, Dubai International Airport (DXB) was deemed the world’s busiest international airport for 2024 back in January. 60.2 million seats were sold last year, gaining the airport the top spot in the world for the second year running. DXB was also ranked first in 2019, then 2023 and now 2024 in this report too.

During just Eid, Dubai airport had one of their busiest times and saw 3.6 million people travelling through the terminals. Daily total traffic was set to average at around 276,000 guests, with the first week of April as the busiest time.