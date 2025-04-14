It’s worth a whopping Dhs1.4 billion to deal with Dubai storms…

Dubai has awarded the contracts for a new project to deal with storm water. The ‘Tasreef’ project will add more than 36 km of new drainage lines around the city, mitigating flood risks and enhancing the efficiency of existing drainage, especially for water from storms in Dubai.

In line with the aim of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to develop strategic and future-ready infrastructure, Dubai Municipality has announced the Dhs1.439 billion contract for four major projects under the ‘Tasreef’ project to develop, rehabilitate, and expand Dubai’s stormwater drainage network.

The projects will serve key areas across the emirate including Nad Al Hamar, the vicinity of Dubai International Airport, Al Garhoud, Al Rashidiya, Al Quoz, Zabeel, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, and Al Badaa.

The ‘Tasreef’ project was officially announced last June and is worth an estimated total cost of Dhs30 billion, is the largest of its kind in Dubai and is designed to be scalable over the next century. The project also aims to reduce the cost of construction, operation, and maintenance of stormwater stations by 20 per cent, while increasing the lifespan of Dubai’s stormwater infrastructure.

The works are designed to provide sustainable and innovative solutions to mitigate flooding risks during Dubai storms, enhance the efficiency of existing networks, and improve overall service levels. More than 36 kilometres of new drainage lines will be constructed, linking to the main Tasreef tunnel, which will ultimately connect drainage systems across the emirate. The network’s total drainage capacity in the target areas will increase significantly, which will reduce operating and maintenance costs while providing higher service standards to residents and businesses.

Images: Archive