The project will enhance rainwater drainage capacity in Dubai by 700 per cent…

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has approved a 30-billion dirham ‘Tasreef’ project which will expand Dubai’s rainwater drainage capacity.

The Tasreef project is set to be the largest rainwater collection project of its kind in the region. According to the Dubai Media Office, it will cover all of Dubai and will meet the emirate’s needs for 100 years.

The Tasreef project will enhance rainwater drainage capacity in the city by 700 per cent. It will have a capacity of over 20 million m³ of water daily. The project will help Dubai be prepared to face all climate-related challenges and will enhance the safety and security of UAE residents and citizens.

In a video post on Sheikh Mohammed’s official social media channel X, the Ruler of Dubai explained that the exceptional weather situation that occurred (in April) taught us that we need to be more prepared for the future.

الأخوة والأخوات .. اعتمدنا اليوم مشروعاً متكاملاً لتطوير شبكة تصريف الأمطار بدبي بكلفة 30 مليار درهم . . أكبر مشروع لتجميع مياه الأمطار في نظام واحد على مستوى المنطقة . . والذي سيرفع الطاقة الاستيعابية لتصريف مياه الأمطار في الإمارة بنسبة 700% ويعزز جاهزية الإمارة لمواجهة… pic.twitter.com/uPLXistjcF — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 24, 2024

Sheikh Mohammed added, “Dubai will continue to enhance its infrastructure and urban achievements, ensuring the safety and security of everyone living within its borders.”

Work on the Tasreef project is set to begin immediately and will be completed entirely by 2033.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the unprecedented storms and torrential rain back in April was the heaviest rainfall in 75 years surpassing anything documented since the start of data collection in 1949. It was the most rainfall ever recorded in 24 hours, as per NCM.

Images: Dubai Media Office