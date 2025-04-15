A different way to spend the Easter weekend in Dubai…

Want to do something a little different over the Easter weekend in Dubai? For you creative, colourful bunch, here are creative ways to enjoying this joyful season.

Dubai Balloon at Atlantis

Take a trip to the skies this Easter weekend with The Dubai Balloon at Atlantis the Palm. There are two exciting events taking place, and art lovers just can’t miss the deal on April 19. In celebration of World Art Day which falls over Easter weekend, you will enjoy views from Dubai’s only 360-degree helium balloon as it soars to the sky, after which you will enjoy a guided painting experience out on the terrace with FoscArt with some sips. Just an FYI – for families, from April 18 to 20, a Great Easter Egg Hunt is taking place, perfect for the little ones.

Book your spot on thedubaiballoon.com

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

Spend the morning with the family with an Easter egg painting workshop with breakfast at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown. Hosted with The Masterclass, you and the little ones will get your hands colourful painting eggs you can take home with you and show off to friends. The workshop comes with all the tools you need, from eggs, paint, and aprons. As for your breakfast, there are pastries, French toast, eggs, sausages, and hash browns to reward you for a job well done. It’s Dhs200 per adult and Dhs100 per child ages 11 and under.

Book your spot on 058 614 9048 | @hotelindigodubai

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Step into an enchanting Easter Wonderland at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray this weekend. Plenty of activities are taking place starting from Saturday, April 19 such as an Easter parade, an egg hunt, brunches and themed activities at the Kids Club. For the creative soul, on April 20 there is a chocolate egg painting workshop for the whole family followed by an indulgent dinner at Imperium for Dhs220.But that’s not all. At the Creative Studio, from Thursday April 17 to 19, there are plenty of Easter-inspired crafts to stuck in.

For reservations, call 04 453 0000 or email jzsreservations@jumeirah.com, jumeirah.com

Times Square Center

Springtime has come to Time Square Centre. And with it, plenty of activities the whole family can enjoy over Easter. From Friday, April 18 to 20, expect a show from Magic Phil, interactive storytelling, and songs performed by Alice and her Wonderland friends on stage. On the creative front, there’s egg decorating and painting, paper cup bunny crafting, bunny ear making, face painting, and more. The best news? It’s all free to join.

For more information, visit timessquarecenter.ae

