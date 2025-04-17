The RTA is trialling electric buses with a pilot operation…

The Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai (RTA) may soon be introducing a new vehicle to the public transport network – the electric bus. A recent pilot operation launched by the authority involves a new electric bus on route F13, a feeder bus service between Al Quoz Bus Depot and the Dubai Mall Metro Bus Stop.

This bus service starts at Al Quoz Bus Depot before going through key destinations including Burj Khalifa, The Palace Downtown Hotel, and Dubai Fountain, and terminates at the Dubai Mall Metro Bus Stop (South).

The features of the electric bus include a majority of smart systems that will support the driver for a smoother, safer ride. A high-definition camera and screens that replace traditional mirrors, and a transparent display that projects essential driving information onto the front windscreen to support driver awareness, to name a few.

Other features include a world-class air conditioning system and batteries with 470 kWh of storage, the largest of any electric bus previously tested in RTA’s fleet. When fully charged, the 12-metre-long bus can travel up to 370km and has a total capacity of 76 passengers, including 41 seats and space for 35 standing.

Do we need electric buses?

The answer to this question comes from the benefits of using environmentally efficient transport systems. Electric buses will produce less emissions, adding another advantage to the already sustainable aspect of using public transport. These smart, eco-friendly systems will push the city one step closer to the goal of zero emission mobility by 2050.

The RTA is already taking big strides in attempts to expand and encourage the usage of public transport in the city, a way also to ease the perennial traffic problem of Dubai. Some of the new transport systems being announced or introduced, in addition to a massive expansion of the Metro network, include the Rail Bus, Bus-on-Demand, the Etihad Rail, Sky Pods and flying taxis. Read more here.

