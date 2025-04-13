The Emirates A380 latest cabins include Premium Economy…

3 of 12

Emirates will be introducing its newest retrofitted Airbus A380 planes, fitted with its latest cabins, including Premium Economy, to Manchester and Milan starting this summer.

The latest retrofitted planes will operate on EK017/018 to Manchester from June 6, and on EK091/092 to Milan from 1 July.

With the introduction of the retrofitted A380 to Manchester, Premium Economy offering will be extended to nearly 5,000 weekly seats in and out of the destination. The enhanced service to Manchester complements the four daily retrofitted A380s currently serving the Dubai-London Heathrow route, the Emirates A350 operating to Edinburgh, and the soon-to-launch refurbished Boeing 777 scheduled to serve London Stansted from May.

Milan will become Emirates’ second Italian gateway to offer the airline’s latest cabins and Premium Economy seats following the planned deployment of the airline’s A350 to Bologna later in June.

These additions will expand Emirates’ retrofitted A380 destinations to 19 places. Other flights include Sydney, Singapore, Osaka, Mumbai, Bangalore, and more.

On a four-class Emirates A380, the Premium Economy cabin is located at the front of the main deck with 56 seats laid out in a 2-4-2 configuration. Each seat offers more space for working and relaxing, as well as customised features like in-seat charging points and a side cocktail table. The onboard experience is rounded off with selected in-flight amenities, a specially curated menu, and extensive beverage options.

Emirates recently rolled out its upgraded Boeing 777s to eight more destinations too, with a revamped aircraft entering service every three weeks. By September 2025, the airline plans to have 44 cities covered with its new fleet, featuring new interiors and Premium Economy.

*books flights*