Bigger, better, B777…

Emirates is rolling out its upgraded Boeing 777s to eight more destinations, with a revamped aircraft entering service every three weeks. By September 2025, the airline plans to have 44 cities covered with its new fleet, featuring new interiors and Premium Economy.

New Destinations

Here’s where you can now fly on Emirates’ retrofitted Boeing 777s:

Lisbon – All flights (EK 191/192, EK 193/194) get the upgrade from 1 June 2025.

Dublin – New Business and Premium Economy cabins launch on EK 161/162 from 25 June.

Hong Kong – The second Chinese destination to receive the update, starting 15 July on EK 382/383.

Maldives – EK 658/659 gets the refreshed interiors from 1 June, followed by EK 656/657 and EK 660/661 from 15 July.

Kolkata – EK 572/573 will operate four weekly flights with the upgraded Boeing 777 from 10 August.

Colombo – Daily EK 650/651 flights get the refresh from 10 August, complementing the A350 service.

Johannesburg & Cape Town – Johannesburg’s EK 765/766 (1 September) and EK 761/762 (25 September) get the upgraded cabins, while Cape Town’s EK 770/771 follows on 20 September.

London Stansted – EK 067/068 adds a second daily service with the upgraded aircraft from 1 June.

What’s Changing Onboard?

The retrofitted Boeing 777s feature:

Premium Economy – 24 seats with extra space and upgraded design.

Business Class – A 1-2-1 layout for added privacy and direct aisle access.

Economy Class – 260 redesigned seats for a more modern look.

Booking Details

Tickets are available now via emirates.com, the Emirates app, retail stores, or travel agents.