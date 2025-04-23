Take note of these new variable parking fees…

New parking fees have been announced for five more areas in Dubai – coming under Zones W and WP. The key locations include Al Karama (318W), Al Qusais First (32W), Madinat Dubai and Al Melaheyah (321W), and Al Kifaf (324WP).

Parking fees in the W Zone, which is the standard zone, sit at Dhs4 per hour all day, with no peak-hour or off-hour variations. Areas included in this zone are Al Karama, Al Qusais First, Madinat Dubai and Al Melaheyah.

Fees for the WP Zone, Al Kifaf, are a little bit different, as that is a premium zone (P standing from premium). The fees here is at Dhs6 per hour during peak hours (8am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm) and Dhs4 per hour during off-peak hours.

Premium parking spaces are those classified as located near metro stations, business hubs, and shopping districts. These are high volume areas that see more traffic as compared to other areas.

The three factors that constitute a premium parking space include proximity to metro stations (within 500 meters), high occupancy during peak hours and dense commercial surroundings.

All this comes as part of the new Variable Tarriff Parking Policy, implemented earlier this month. Under this new system, parking fees have been set at Dhs6 per hour for premium parking spaces and Dhs4 per hour for other public paid parking spaces during morning peak hours (8am to 10am) and evening peak hours (4pm to 8pm).

The fees remain unchanged during off-peak hours, from 10am to 4pm, and from 8pm to 10pm. Parking is free at night, from 10pm to 8am, and all day on Sundays.

These changes are being implemented by Parkin, Dubai’s largest public parking operator, in a bid to control traffic and reduce congestion in the city.

