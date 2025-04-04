The complete parking fees structure breakdown…

Changes are underway for the paid parking structure in Dubai, with a new fees structure to be implemented from today. The revised parking rates will come into affect starting Friday, April 4. All this comes as part of the new Variable Tarriff Parking Policy, initially set to be implemented by March, 2025.

Under this new system, parking fees will be set at Dhs6 per hour for premium parking spaces and Dhs4 per hour for other public paid parking spaces during morning peak hours (8am to 10am) and evening peak hours (4pm to 8pm).

The fees will remain unchanged during off-peak hours, from 10am to 4pm, and from 8pm to 10pm. Parking will be free at night, from 10pm to 8am, and all day on Sundays.

Premium parking spaces are those classified as located near metro stations, business hubs, and shopping districts. These are high volume areas that see more traffic as compared to other areas. The three factors that constitute a premium parking space include proximity to metro stations (within 500 meters), high occupancy during peak hours and dense commercial surroundings.

Zone A

Standard on-street parking: remains unchanged during off-peak and peak hours. Dhs4 for one hour, Dhs8 for two hours, Dhs12 for three hours, Dhs16 for four hours.

Premium off-street parking: Dhs6 at peak times and Dhs4 for off-peak times for one hour. Cost doubles for two hours for both respectively. Dhs18 for peak and Dhs12 for off-peak times after three hours. Dhs24 for peak and Dhs16 for off-peak times after four hours.

Zone B

Standard on-street parking: Dhs4 at peak times and Dhs3 at off-peak times for one hour. Dhs8 at peak times and Dhs6 at off-peak times for two hours. Dhs12 at peak times and Dhs9 at off-peak times for three hours. Dhs16 at peak times and Dhs12 at off-peak times for four hours. A flat day-rate of Dhs30.

Premium off-street parking: Dhs6 at peak times and Dhs3 at off-peak times for one hour. Dhs12 at peak times and Dhs6 at off-peak times for two hours. Dhs18 at peak times and Dhs9 at off-peak times for three hours. Dhs24 at peak times and Dhs12 at off-peak times for four hours. A flat day-rate of Dhs40.

Zone C

Standard on-street parking: Dhs4 at peak times and Dhs2 at off-peak times for one hour. Dhs8 at peak times and Dhs5 at off-peak times for two hours. Dhs12 at peak times and Dhs8 at off-peak times for three hours. Dhs16 at peak times and Dhs11 at off-peak times for four hours. No day rates available.

Premium off-street parking: Dhs6 at peak times and Dhs2 at off-peak times for one hour. Dhs12 at peak times and Dhs5 at off-peak times for two hours. Dhs18 at peak times and Dhs8 at off-peak times for three hours. Dhs24 at peak times and Dhs11 at off-peak times for four hours. No day rates available.

Zone D

Standard on-street parking: Dhs4 at peak times and Dhs2 at off-peak times for one hour. Dhs8 at peak times and Dhs4 at off-peak times for two hours. Dhs12 at peak times and Dhs5 at off-peak times for three hours. Dhs16 at peak times and Dhs7 at off-peak times for four hours. A flat day-rate of Dhs20.

Premium off-street parking: Dhs6 at peak times and Dhs2 at off-peak times for one hour. Dhs12 at peak times and Dhs4 at off-peak times for two hours. Dhs18 at peak times and Dhs5 at off-peak times for three hours. Dhs24 at peak times and Dhs7 at off-peak times for four hours. No day rates available.

